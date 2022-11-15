ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

The Best Holiday Sales in 2022 for All Your Gifts This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's already November (if you can believe it!) -- and apple picking, scary movies, and fall leaves are being replaced with Thanksgiving plans, hot chocolate, holiday decorations, and holiday shopping. The gifting season is upon us and judging by the last few years, sales are starting earlier than ever: long gone are the days you can snag everything on Black Friday and be done with it. Now, the best holiday sales seem to trickle in all month long, and Cyber Week discounts (while still good) are not the only time you should be looking for deals. We're all shopping with a budget in mind right now, so if you want to save the most money, you'll have to be somewhat strategic about what you buy and when. Luckily, our shopping editors can help you out: we're keeping an eye on the best sales and discounts and leaving them here so your money can go the farthest this holiday season. Take a look at the best finds below:
Boston

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best gifts for pets and pet owners

Your canine companions will be wagging their tails at these holiday gifts. Honestly? Finding the best gifts for pets of all types this holiday season isn’t that hard. Your canine companion will happily accept whatever you’re eating at any given moment as the greatest gift known to dog-kind, while your cat will ignore whatever you wrapped up for it and play with the box or gift bow instead.
BOSTON, MA
thepioneerwoman.com

Ree Drummond's Gift Guide Is Here for All Your Holiday Shopping

Whether you like it or not, we are already in the thick of it—the holiday shopping season, that is! You're making a list and checking it twice, and you realize you have a lot of people to shop for. But hey, don't panic, because our very own Ree Drummond has come to the rescue! She just launched a gift guide on Walmart.com with the top picks from The Pioneer Woman line, and there's something for everyone on your gift list (including yourself, of course!)
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tyla

Christmas 2022: The best gifts to buy your loved ones this year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it would be if we didn’t have the looming pressure of having to buy the perfect gift. The festive season is just around the corner, and with two months to go there’s no better time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
LivingCheap

Thoughtful holiday gifts on a budget

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. We may earn a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. Holiday shopping can make you feel as if the “reason for the season” is emptying your wallet, but it doesn’t have to be that way. There are plenty of ways to save money on holiday gifts, entertainment and dining out through the holidays. Sign up for Living on the Cheap daily emails so you’ll get the current deals and cheap holiday tips without having to search for them.
People

Amazon's Secret Holiday Decor Section Is Packed with Festive Finds on Sale Before Black Friday — Up to 68% Off

There are artificial Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, and more Before the busy holiday season begins, now's a great time to get a head start on decking out your home with festive decor. Amazon quietly dropped a holiday decor section — and it's already packed with early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can save up to 68 percent on everything from indoor wreaths and cable knit stockings to ceramic Christmas trees and artificial spruce garlands. RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and...
New York Post

The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022

When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
macaronikid.com

Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Shakopee

Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
SHAKOPEE, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Bake up a sweet holiday treat

Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Dessert is no stranger to the season, with office break rooms, dining tables and buffet stations brimming with sweet treats to tempt celebrants' palates. Everyone should have a go-to dessert to bring along to a holiday party or to offer guests when hosting their own function. Cookies are a standard due to their versatility and portability.

Comments / 0

Community Policy