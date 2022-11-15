Read full article on original website
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back at investigation into elections
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is firing back after District Attorney Kim Ogg announced an investigation into the county's election process. This comes as calls grow from Republicans to look into alleged election irregularities. It's not the first time the two high-profile Democrats have sparred....
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locations
AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Harris County voters in Katy and numerous other locations had trouble casting ballots on Tuesday, and now Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation.
everythinglubbock.com
State of Texas: Sports betting, Austin control among bills filed at Capitol
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas legislators have their eyes on topics ranging from transgender and reproductive rights to immigration, property taxes and voting ahead of the 2023 session. On Monday, the first day to file bills ahead of session, nearly 1,000 bills were filed just before 5 p.m. The bill...
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County elections after 'widespread problems'
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday called for an investigation into the “widespread problems with Harris County's elections Tuesday.”. His office said in a release that voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
Texas governor calls for investigation into Houston-area elections
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday called for an investigation into “widespread problems” in Houston-area elections during the midterms. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” Abbott said in a statement.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
everythinglubbock.com
Abbott: COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students prohibited
AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. “In letters to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath and school superintendents statewide, the Governor explains that his Executive Order...
everythinglubbock.com
TxDMV unveils ‘major design overhaul’ of temp tags tied to widespread fraud
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Following years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced a “major design overhaul” of its temporary paper tags. As part of its ongoing crackdown on temporary tag abuse – which ballooned into a $200 million black...
everythinglubbock.com
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own, but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale,...
everythinglubbock.com
State leaders gather for night one of “The Future of Rural Texas”
LUBBOCK, Texas — Leaders in state government, education, healthcare and business gathered at Texas Tech Thursday to kick off “The Future of Rural Texas,” a two-day event hosted by The Texas Tribune focusing on the unique challenges facing rural Texans. “Rural Texans deserve, have earned and have...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man arrested, charged in early November Killeen shooting found in Humble, TX
On Nov. 17 Carter was arrested in Humble, TX. He's currently being held in Harris County with a bond set at $250,000, according to KPD.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
everythinglubbock.com
Dallas Fed: Texas employment decelerated in October
DALLAS — Employment decelerated in Texas during the month of October 2022, according to a press release Friday from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. The Lone Star State added 31,900 jobs during the month, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers. The Texas unemployment rate was...
houstonpublicmedia.org
70-year-old dies at Harris County Jail; 2022 now has highest number of in-custody deaths in past decade
Another person has died while in custody at Harris County Jail — surpassing the highest number of in-custody deaths in a single year in more than a decade. According to a custodial death report from the Attorney General’s Office, Robert Horn, 70, was brought into the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Oct 24 at 6:40 p.m. Less than two days later — Oct. 26 at 2:37 a.m. — Horn was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital after suffering from “a medical emergency while sitting in a chair.”
everythinglubbock.com
‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans’ hearts. “It’s a Texas thing. It really is,” said Sally Cummings, a Texas native. But why does the love run so deep?. Texas...
'A child's going to get hurt' | Parents fighting Houston ISD plan to relocate profoundly disabled students to different schools
HOUSTON, Texas — Many parents are outraged at Houston ISD’s plan to relocate severely disabled students from a shared school to various other campuses. “I’m coming and hell’s coming with me,” said parent Julie Beeson. She said she's preparing for battle over the education of...
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
'It's going to be very powerful': School named after Black woman who served as mayor of Fulshear
"I hope the students who will go to Viola Gilmore Randle Elementary will remember who she was. She was a public servant. She was a pioneer. She was a Fulshear icon."
