Harris County, TX

State of Texas: Sports betting, Austin control among bills filed at Capitol

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas legislators have their eyes on topics ranging from transgender and reproductive rights to immigration, property taxes and voting ahead of the 2023 session. On Monday, the first day to file bills ahead of session, nearly 1,000 bills were filed just before 5 p.m. The bill...
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
Texas governor calls for investigation into Houston-area elections

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday called for an investigation into “widespread problems” in Houston-area elections during the midterms. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” Abbott said in a statement.
Abbott: COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students prohibited

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. “In letters to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath and school superintendents statewide, the Governor explains that his Executive Order...
State leaders gather for night one of “The Future of Rural Texas”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Leaders in state government, education, healthcare and business gathered at Texas Tech Thursday to kick off “The Future of Rural Texas,” a two-day event hosted by The Texas Tribune focusing on the unique challenges facing rural Texans. “Rural Texans deserve, have earned and have...
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
Dallas Fed: Texas employment decelerated in October

DALLAS — Employment decelerated in Texas during the month of October 2022, according to a press release Friday from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. The Lone Star State added 31,900 jobs during the month, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers. The Texas unemployment rate was...
70-year-old dies at Harris County Jail; 2022 now has highest number of in-custody deaths in past decade

Another person has died while in custody at Harris County Jail — surpassing the highest number of in-custody deaths in a single year in more than a decade. According to a custodial death report from the Attorney General’s Office, Robert Horn, 70, was brought into the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Oct 24 at 6:40 p.m. Less than two days later — Oct. 26 at 2:37 a.m. — Horn was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital after suffering from “a medical emergency while sitting in a chair.”
‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans’ hearts. “It’s a Texas thing. It really is,” said Sally Cummings, a Texas native. But why does the love run so deep?. Texas...
