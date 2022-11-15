Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Serena Williams Shows Power Of Believing In Yourself In New Kid's Book
Serena Williams has put down her tennis racket and picked up a pen, authoring a heartwarming children's picture book called The Adventures of Qai Qai. Qai Qai (pronounced Quay Quay) began her rise to fame in 2018 as the BFF of Serena's daughter, Olympia. The two were photographed together frequently and Olympia's tech-savvy parents made the doll a social media darling. Qai Qai's TikTok account boasts nearly 4 million followers.
macaronikid.com
Darla's Dialog - November 17, 2022
Do you live a life with gratitude? Do you wake up each day and give thanks for your family, home, and belongings? Life can get really tough sometimes but during those times is when we need to pay attention to the small things and be grateful. This week, I'm grateful for you and your support that allow me to do something I love very much. I am grateful to the person in front of me in the drive-thru that paid for my order. I'm also grateful for my daughter's school staff that go above and beyond. I'm grateful for our improving health. I'm grateful for my sweet and adorable hubby and my son who makes me smile. I'm grateful for so many things and I do my best to live each day with gratitude.
Comments / 1