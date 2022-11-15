Do you live a life with gratitude? Do you wake up each day and give thanks for your family, home, and belongings? Life can get really tough sometimes but during those times is when we need to pay attention to the small things and be grateful. This week, I'm grateful for you and your support that allow me to do something I love very much. I am grateful to the person in front of me in the drive-thru that paid for my order. I'm also grateful for my daughter's school staff that go above and beyond. I'm grateful for our improving health. I'm grateful for my sweet and adorable hubby and my son who makes me smile. I'm grateful for so many things and I do my best to live each day with gratitude.

