Jersey City, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Stunning Two-Family Brownstone Listed in Historic Van Vorst Park, Jersey City

This listing is brought to you by Johanna Fine of Team Francesco at Christie’s International Real Estate. Want a listing featured? Email [email protected]. This charismatic residence in Van Vorst Park, located on York Street between Barrow and Grove Street, seamlessly blends gorgeous original details with contemporary upgrades throughout the two duplex units so residents can admire historic features while enjoying the benefits of modern living.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Grants Kushner Five-Year Extension on 30 Journal Square Tower

One of the most prominent real estate projects from Kushner Companies is still in the pipeline but a letter to Jersey City officials indicates that construction on the development won’t be starting anytime soon. During their November 15 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board granted a five-year extension for approvals...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Hoboken Approves Development at 706 Madison Street

A large parking lot in the middle of a Hoboken block is slated to be redeveloped into a residential complex with larger living spaces and some flood mitigation measures for the neighborhood. During their October 6 meeting, Hoboken’s planning board green lit a plan to revitalize several continuous properties at...
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Revamped French-Inspired Madame Sets Opening Date in Jersey City

One of Jersey City’s more beloved French restaurants, Madame, will be turning the lights back on under new ownership inside a historic building that hopes to create intimate vibes. Over the summer, Madame Claude Bis announced they were closing their operations at 390 4th Street. Owners Mattias Gustafsson and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man, 25, arrested for fatally shooting Hoboken man, 28, in September

A Jersey City man, 25, has been arrested for fatally shooting a 28-year-old Hoboken man on Marshall Drive back in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Deon Williams in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia, Suarez said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000

HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
HARRISON, NY
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Passaic River

A man's body was pulled from the Passaic River on Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said. The unidentified male was found unresponsive around 2 p.m., near Newark's Riverfront Park at Raymond Boulevard and Freeman Street, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No further information was available, and the incident remains...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Truck reversing down street kills 76-year-old New Jersey woman

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught 76-year-old Alexandra Suchinsky on the morning of Nov. 4 doing what she always did – picking up garbage in front of her home on Albion Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. The surveillance video captured the moment a box truck moved in reverse, then struck Alexandra Suchinsky […]
PATERSON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Gas stations in Paterson barred from selling gas to illegal vehicles

NEW JERSEY - Mayor Andre Sayegh, as well as Paterson Corporation Counsel Aymen Aboushi, announced Monday the city’s new ordinance barring the dispersion of gas from pumps to illegal vehicles, which include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Sayegh says any individuals violating the ordinance will be fined no...
PATERSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Shore News Network

Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

