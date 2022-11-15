This cheap Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR TV is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both incredibly powerful 5-star consoles, and each is capable of outputting games in 4K HDR at a 120Hz refresh rate, which means higher frame rates and smoother, better graphics.

So, to unlock the best graphics on PS5 or Xbox Series X you need to be using it with a TV or monitor that supports 4K HDR and 120Hz, as well as ideally a screen that has gaming features like VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode).

Enter the Hisense 55U7HQTUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV, which delivers 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, making it a great choice for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers – and especially right now, as the TV is discounted in the Black Friday sales by 39 per cent.

View the Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR TV deal at Amazon

This TV will be the ideal purchase for next-gen gamers looking for a large, future-proofed, affordable TV that will make their games look and run the best they can. To offer the complete package in terms of next-gen performance, for just over half a grand, is superb value in our mind here at T3.

Here are the full details of the deal.

This Hisense TV is perfect for gamers with a PS5 or Xbox Series X, as it not only delivers a 4K resolution and support for HDR10+, but crucially also supports up to 120Hz refresh rates as well as VRR and ALLM. These features unlock the best graphics and performance on both next-gen consoles and make games look stunning. View Deal

T3 knows more than a thing or two about next-gen gaming on TVs in 2022, as we review and rate the very best gaming TVs , so we can filter out the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We also have an authoritative best gaming monitors buying guide, too, which we fill with the top panels we test.

That's why we know what gamers should be looking for when shopping for a screen to use with their PS5 or Xbox Series X console.

This Hisense TV delivers the optimal feature set to get the most out of both consoles, and it does so for a price that we think is very affordable to most gamers. That's why we're recommending gamers check it out now.

We're also recommending it as, officially, as confirmed by the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel , this TV has never been cheaper than it is now on Amazon. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.