ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

This cheap Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR TV is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X

By Robert Jones
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jidKz_0jBNfY6v00

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both incredibly powerful 5-star consoles, and each is capable of outputting games in 4K HDR at a 120Hz refresh rate, which means higher frame rates and smoother, better graphics.

So, to unlock the best graphics on PS5 or Xbox Series X you need to be using it with a TV or monitor that supports 4K HDR and 120Hz, as well as ideally a screen that has gaming features like VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode).

Enter the Hisense 55U7HQTUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV, which delivers 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, making it a great choice for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers – and especially right now, as the TV is discounted in the Black Friday sales by 39 per cent.

View the Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR TV deal at Amazon

This TV will be the ideal purchase for next-gen gamers looking for a large, future-proofed, affordable TV that will make their games look and run the best they can. To offer the complete package in terms of next-gen performance, for just over half a grand, is superb value in our mind here at T3.

Here are the full details of the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5qg7_0jBNfY6v00

Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR10+ ULED TV: £899 , now £548 at Amazon
This Hisense TV is perfect for gamers with a PS5 or Xbox Series X, as it not only delivers a 4K resolution and support for HDR10+, but crucially also supports up to 120Hz refresh rates as well as VRR and ALLM. These features unlock the best graphics and performance on both next-gen consoles and make games look stunning. View Deal

T3 knows more than a thing or two about next-gen gaming on TVs in 2022, as we review and rate the very best gaming TVs , so we can filter out the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We also have an authoritative best gaming monitors buying guide, too, which we fill with the top panels we test.

That's why we know what gamers should be looking for when shopping for a screen to use with their PS5 or Xbox Series X console.

This Hisense TV delivers the optimal feature set to get the most out of both consoles, and it does so for a price that we think is very affordable to most gamers. That's why we're recommending gamers check it out now.

We're also recommending it as, officially, as confirmed by the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel , this TV has never been cheaper than it is now on Amazon. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

Comments / 1

Related
Digital Trends

You’ll be shocked how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is today

If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Walmart has started them a little early this year so that shoppers can beat the rush while still enjoying buying products at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV for only $268, saving you $111 off the usual price of $379. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget, it’s proving very popular. Here’s a quick look at why you might want to buy this 4K TV.
CNET

Snag This 55-Inch Vizio 4K TV for Only $298 (Save $130)

November has arrived and for many retailers, that means kicking off the holiday shopping season. We finally have more info about Walmart's Black Friday deals, and some of those price drops are already available. If you've been looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, there are a number of 4K TV deals available. Right now, you can score a 55-inch M7 Series 4K TV from Vizio for just $298 at Walmart, saving you $130.
IGN

Daily Deals: Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Buy 2 Get 1 On Select Video Games

Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or an ASUS gaming PC for under $750. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Imperial Star Destroyer.
IGN

Best Xbox Black Friday Deals: Games, Xbox Consoles, Game Pass and More

With Black Friday just around the corner, we're already seeing some Xbox deals rolling in. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and GameStop will be repping Black Friday pretty hard, and with Xbox coming in second place for October 2022 sales, there are more and more Xbox consoles in peoples' homes than ever before.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
MarketRealist

Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase

The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Elle

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands

Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you’re on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there’s a much simpler way than doom-scrolling the mega retailer’s endless inventory. If you’re on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon’s “secret” Overstock Outlet.
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today

Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
T3

T3

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy