ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveScience

Get winter ready for less with 58% off this iHealth no-touch forehead thermometer

By Alice Ball
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ng38_0jBNfXEC00

Looking after your family's health this winter doesn't have to cost the earth. You can stock up on healthcare essentials for less in the Black Friday sales, including this iHealth no-touch forehead thermometer — now just $22.99 at Amazon , saving you a tidy 58%.

This ultra-sensitive sensor thermometer is suitable for adults, children and babies. Simply press the single-button control to take your temperature, and it will display the result in just one second — even in total darkness. When the temperature is read, the device gives a gentle vibration notification to the holding hand, so you don't have to worry about  beeps or buzzes that will startle sleeping babies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FB8e0_0jBNfXEC00

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer - was $54.99 , now $22.99 at Amazon

This no-touch forehead thermometer features three ultra-sensitive sensors and reads temperature in just one second from a clear bright large LED screen. Save an incredible $32.00 right now. View Deal

The device's non-contact technology means its safe and hygienic, with a built-in infrared temperature sensor able to read a person's body temperature within 1.18 inches from the center of the forehead.

If you're worried about waking little ones, you can be reassured that the iHealth no-touch thermometer features a large backlit LED screen which displays the temperature in bright white light, making it easy to read in low-light environment. There are no loud noises either — just a gentle vibration when the temperature is read.

Even better, the iHealth no-touch thermometer comes with a 12-month warranty and includes 2x AAA batteries in the box.

User reviews are very positive, too, with a 4.5-star review rating out of five, based on over 153,122 global ratings. Many comment that the thermometer is easy to use, and produces accurate results. One customer in particular wrote: "My daughter was too small and impatient to keep a thermometer in her mouth, let alone under her tongue. I bought this and can use it without even touching her. I don't have to wake her up when she's sick and it definitely put my mind at ease in the middle of the night when I'd worry her temperature might be high."

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 25 November, and runs until 28 November when the event becomes known as 'Cyber Monday'. However, many retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Target are already offering huge savings across a variety of health and fitness products. Not to mention, stock isn't guaranteed to last, so if you see something you want, it's better to click 'add to basket' before it sells out.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Dad introduces 'no electricity at home' policy and only puts the heating on once a week

A dad has introduced a ‘no electricity at home’ policy, which sees his family having to strap on headlamps, to save cash amid the cost of living crisis. Chavdar Todorov, 53, from London, decided he and his family needed to cut back on their energy usage after seeing their bill more than double in price to £320 a month. You can see his plan in action here:
couponingwithrachel.com

Coleman Battery Guard LED Flashlight ~ Save 73%

Don’t be left out in the dark! Save 73% on this Coleman Battery Guard LED Flashlight over at Amazon. Battery Guard system stops battery drain to preserve battery life and reduce corrosion. Provides up to 25% longer battery life than traditional flashlights. Durable, lightweight design with rubber-edged bezel protects...
ZDNet

Expecting parents: Get up to $700 off the Cradlewise smart crib

New parents can all agree on one major factor: a good night's sleep for the baby means not only a happy little one but also (somewhat more) rested parents. While you can buy a "dumb" crib, it makes sense to invest in a smart crib that you can use for a long time and keep track of your baby's movements and sleep schedule. The Cradlewise smart crib can do all of this – and more. It also just happens to be as low as $1,299 right now, depending on the cradle delivery date.
Muscle And Fitness

Best Anti Snoring Devices: The Top 5 Products That Actually Work.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article. After annoying my family for years with my snoring, I finally decided to try some anti snoring devices. So far, I’ve tried about 20 different products, and most felt uncomfortable and didn’t do anything...
Sourcing Journal

Target Goes Bigger to Get Better

In brick-and-mortar’s ongoing struggle against e-commerce juggernauts like Amazon, Target’s newest move is to add more brick and more mortar to make it more competitive in cyberspace. The Minnesota-based retail giant announced on Thursday its new plan to increase the floorspace of its stores up to 150,000 square feet, which it says is more than 20,000 square feet larger than the chain store average. The plan also calls for increased natural lighting and locally sourced wood. Starting in 2023, more than half of Target’s approximately 200 full store remodels and almost all the retailer’s approximately 30 new stores will include elements...
TEXAS STATE
WJBF.com

Best digital wall clock

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you need particularly large numbers, extra information such as temperature or features such as alarms and dimmable backlighting, a wide range of digital wall clocks are available to suit your needs. Those who aren’t sure which model to choose...
SFGate

Stay Connected: The Best Magnetic Cell Phone Mounts for Your Car

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Distracted driving is dangerous — and illegal. But at the same time, many drivers need to use their phones to access maps, stream music, and make calls so long as we are going hands-free with our devices or parked in a lot. Magnetic phone mounts are the best way to safely access your phone in the car. Thinking of getting one for your vehicle? Here’s how to pick the right one.
BHG

This Smokeless Outdoor Tabletop Fire Pit Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now Ahead of Black Friday

If you enjoy spending summer evenings in your backyard relaxing or hosting friends and family, it can be a bummer when the chilly fall weather starts to set in. But with the right supplies, like a fire pit to keep you warm, you can continue spending time outside even when the nights begin to get colder. This Roundfire outdoor tabletop fire pit is an Amazon best-seller with more than 700 five-star ratings, and it would make the perfect addition to your backyard. It’s even 50% off ahead of Black Friday.
yankodesign.com

Power up your devices while with this portable battery while camping outdoors

One of the reasons why people go camping is to commune with nature and escape life from the concrete jungle. But of course, you can’t really unplug from life for various reasons unless you plan to totally go off the grid for the next few days. You still need some electrical source for various devices and a lot of campsites now actually have some electrical outlets for various needs of the campers. These will of course tend to be “crowded” and so you need some sort of solution that will give you power and space.
Centre Daily

This LED rechargeable running bracelet is now part of our Early Black Friday drops

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. If you still need to check off your workout-loving family member from your holiday list, this LED Rechargeable Running Bracelet could be the perfect accessory. More importantly, the gadget is on sale as part of our Every Friday is Black Friday deals.
LiveScience

LiveScience

102K+
Followers
7K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy