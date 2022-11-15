Get winter ready for less with 58% off this iHealth no-touch forehead thermometer

Looking after your family's health this winter doesn't have to cost the earth. You can stock up on healthcare essentials for less in the Black Friday sales, including this iHealth no-touch forehead thermometer — now just $22.99 at Amazon , saving you a tidy 58%.

This ultra-sensitive sensor thermometer is suitable for adults, children and babies. Simply press the single-button control to take your temperature, and it will display the result in just one second — even in total darkness. When the temperature is read, the device gives a gentle vibration notification to the holding hand, so you don't have to worry about beeps or buzzes that will startle sleeping babies.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer - was $54.99 , now $22.99 at Amazon

The device's non-contact technology means its safe and hygienic, with a built-in infrared temperature sensor able to read a person's body temperature within 1.18 inches from the center of the forehead.

If you're worried about waking little ones, you can be reassured that the iHealth no-touch thermometer features a large backlit LED screen which displays the temperature in bright white light, making it easy to read in low-light environment. There are no loud noises either — just a gentle vibration when the temperature is read.

Even better, the iHealth no-touch thermometer comes with a 12-month warranty and includes 2x AAA batteries in the box.

User reviews are very positive, too, with a 4.5-star review rating out of five, based on over 153,122 global ratings. Many comment that the thermometer is easy to use, and produces accurate results. One customer in particular wrote: "My daughter was too small and impatient to keep a thermometer in her mouth, let alone under her tongue. I bought this and can use it without even touching her. I don't have to wake her up when she's sick and it definitely put my mind at ease in the middle of the night when I'd worry her temperature might be high."

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday officially begins on Friday 25 November, and runs until 28 November when the event becomes known as 'Cyber Monday'. However, many retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Target are already offering huge savings across a variety of health and fitness products. Not to mention, stock isn't guaranteed to last, so if you see something you want, it's better to click 'add to basket' before it sells out.