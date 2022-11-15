Which board games should you buy on Black Friday?

Black Friday board game deals probably aren't the first thing you think of when it comes to this sale. After all, the savings it offers on tech like laptops and TVs take up most of the limelight. But if you know where to look, well... you can stumble upon some of the year's best bargains. The key is knowing what to watch out for.

That's where we come in. Our team's been covering board games and Black Friday for years now, so we've built up a fairly good idea of what to expect from the annual reductions. Let's dive in, shall we?

Prioritize hobby games

So, what's a 'hobby game' when it's at home? For lack of a better description, these are more complicated board games for adults that have enough depth to keep you going for a long, long time. They usually come with oodles of components and a chunky rulebook that's a few-dozen pages long (or more), and they often weigh in somewhere north of the $60 / £60 mark. Wingspan, Twilight Imperium, Mansions of Madness, Gloomhaven , and Root are perfect examples.

Because they rarely enjoy a significant discount, Black Friday is the time to pick them up for less - we've seen many of the above hit record low prices during November. As an example, Gloomhaven was the cheapest it has ever been during the 2021 sale. Indeed, it enjoyed an incredibly rare 39% cut that brought it down to $84.99 on Amazon in the USA (it was $139.99 before that). The UK enjoyed a similar bargain; it fell to £74.90 at Amazon instead of almost £150. Twilight Imperium had a similar drop.

Speed is definitely of the essence

Just remember to move quickly. The Gloomhaven sale listed above didn't last long, and neither did the equally good offer on its fantasy RPG rival, Descent. Both climbed back up in cost just a few hours later, so speed is definitely of the essence.

So, what should you look out for specifically? Based on previous sales, we'd recommend keeping an eye on the following:

Gloomhaven

Twilight Imperium

Root

Scythe

Wingspan

Descent: Legends of the Dark

Mansions of Madness

Arkham Horror

Pandemic Legacy (any version)

HeroQuest

Unfathomable

Don't forget about family-friendly games

That doesn't mean you should ignore more light-hearted fare, though. Considering the sale's proximity to Christmas and the Holiday season in general, it's a very good idea to keep an eye on certain board games for families such as Catan and Carcassonne. Although they always seem to be on sale all-year round, they can return to record prices in time for Black Friday. 2021 saw Catan hit its lowest ever price, for example, while Azul and Ticket to Ride got a hefty 60% drop.

With that in mind, we'd suggest watching out for the following games - they're perfect for family get-togethers.

Ticket to Ride

Carcassonne

Catan

Pandemic

Azul

Photosynthesis

Sushi Go

Exploding Kittens

Patchwork

For more Black Friday sales advice, be sure to check out our guides to the D&D Black Friday deals , Black Friday gaming deals , and Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals . Black Friday Lego deals are worth keeping an eye on too.