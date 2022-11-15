ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for the Thursday drawing was sold in Jupiter. The ticket was sold at Publix on W Indiantown Road, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers were 10-14-15-16-20. The other two tickets were sold in Panama City and...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Night Navigation: Obstacles boaters face when the sun goes down

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — After a Martin County Man who caused a boat crash that killed his wife and a 20-month-old baby was sentenced to four years behind bars Tuesday, CBS12 News took a look at the obstacles boaters face on the water. 34-year-old Kyle Barrett was also sentenced...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

The Rain Comes To Florida Sunday

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Early morning shooting in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting left one man dead and another in the hospital Saturday morning in Pahokee. Just after midnight on Nov. 19, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near North Coconut Road. Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wound(s)....
PAHOKEE, FL
cbs12.com

Worker crushed by trains in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner

Some people on the Treasure Coast have more money. The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
JUPITER, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida

AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing father from Vero Beach found dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
VERO BEACH, FL

