Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
cbs12.com
King's Landing: population growth on Treasure Coast leads new development St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The population of the Treasure Coast is rapidly expanding and large-scale projects, such as Three Corners in Vero Beach, are aiming to accommodate that growth. Another huge project, King's Landing, is also arriving on waterfront property, but this one is in St. Lucie County.
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for the Thursday drawing was sold in Jupiter. The ticket was sold at Publix on W Indiantown Road, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers were 10-14-15-16-20. The other two tickets were sold in Panama City and...
cbs12.com
Jensen Beach wins in dramatic fashion; Vero, PBC, Pahokee & Newman also moving on
WEST PALM BEACH (CBS12) — Jensen Beach moved on to the regional finals in dramatic fashion, with a clutch overtime touchdown, while Vero Beach continued to their journey on the path to another State Championship. Palm Beach Central eventually won big, while Cardinal Newman stayed undefeated with a hard...
cbs12.com
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
cbs12.com
Night Navigation: Obstacles boaters face when the sun goes down
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — After a Martin County Man who caused a boat crash that killed his wife and a 20-month-old baby was sentenced to four years behind bars Tuesday, CBS12 News took a look at the obstacles boaters face on the water. 34-year-old Kyle Barrett was also sentenced...
cbs12.com
Answer to suit: 'Publix denies any liability' for grandmother, toddler's murders in store
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Publix denies any liability" for the murders of a grandmother and toddler at its grocery store on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard last year. That's from the first line of the supermarket chain's answer, rejecting most of the allegations made in the victims' family's wrongful death complaint.
cbs12.com
Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
cbs12.com
Royal Palm Beach man charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief program, took over $210K
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Royal Palm Beach has been charged for fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars by lying on a COVID-19 relief application. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Omar Smith was arrested and charged for lying on a COVID-19 relief program application, stealing over $200,000 in the process.
southfloridareporter.com
The Rain Comes To Florida Sunday
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days. Look for periods of showers as...
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
cbs12.com
Early morning shooting in Pahokee
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting left one man dead and another in the hospital Saturday morning in Pahokee. Just after midnight on Nov. 19, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near North Coconut Road. Deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wound(s)....
cbs12.com
Worker crushed by trains in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A railroad worker was killed after being crushed between two train cars in South Bay on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Miami Canal Road near Rogers Road around 6:55 a.m. The worker was crushed between two train...
iheart.com
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
Some people on the Treasure Coast have more money. The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
cw34.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
cw34.com
11-year-girl was never grabbed by man, story was fake: police
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were looking for a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Jupiter, turns out this man does not exist. After investigating, police determined the story of the alleged battery was fabricated and never happened. Originally, Jupiter police...
hotelnewsresource.com
AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida
AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
cw34.com
Missing father from Vero Beach found dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
WPTV West Palm Beach
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening.
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a canal at the Boca Bridges community Wednesday.
