Disagreement over rape, incest exceptions in Wisconsin abortion ban has political and legal ramifications
As the next legislative session nears, the Assembly's top Republican has repeatedly indicated he's open to efforts to add exceptions for rape and incest to the state's near-complete abortion ban. That concession from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, appears to be a compromise following a midterm election that saw considerable...
Many Wisconsin school referendums passed, but small, rural communities left behind
Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approved school referendums timed to coincide with last week’s midterm elections, authorizing the highest number of spending and borrowing questions since at least 2000. But most of those that failed were in rural and smaller communities, leading some to worry that the gap between richer and...
Most commonly seen birds in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Iowa from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Schager's 3 TD passes help Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25
HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw three touchdown passes and Dedrick Parson had 19 carries for 115 yards — including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play and Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25. Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii (3-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). The Rainbow Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak. UNLV (4-7, 2-5) has lost six games in a row after winning four of its first five games this season. Doug Brumfield passed for 288 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards rushing for UNLV. Kyle Williams added five receptions for 111 yards.
