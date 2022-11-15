ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Find Your Fall Calm at Citron Spa in Providence

In the sun-filled relaxation room, as you wait for your much-needed spa session amidst the holiday season, sit back, sip on refreshing fruit-infused water and take a bite out of the homemade superfood energy bars, made with care by Citron Spa founder Christina Allen’s mom. Since 2013, Citron Spa...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence the Giraffe Finds a Home in Providence

A new resident has joined the Roger Williams Park Zoo [RWPZ] family and she’s already fitting right in thanks to her very fitting name. Whether by fate or pure coincidence, the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina named the twenty-month-old giraffe ‘Providence’—which means divine guidance or care—long before they knew she would be moving to Rhode Island’s capital city. RWPZ was selected for her new home as a part of a breeding recommendation based on the Species Survival Plan for Masai giraffes, a vital initiative created by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The SSP assigns certain animals from a particular species to other potential mates at zoos across the United States and overseas. The process helps ensure that populations of endangered species remain both genetically diverse and biologically sound. Over the past thirty years, the International Union for Conservation estimates that the Masai Giraffe population has declined by 49–51 percent, with only about 35,000 left in the world.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Shades of View with Blakely Interior Design

Living on the water calls for a coastal inspired interior, and Blakely Interior Design was able to deliver just that. This newly renovated residence in Wickford boasts crisp colors, fresh patterns, and a new layout that reflects exactly what the homeowners desired. Blakely was given full creative freedom for this...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Oak Bakeshop Has Soft-Opened and Here’s What You Need to Know

I’m eating goodies as I write this, so please forgive the crumbs. Oak Bakeshop, from the same owners of PVDonuts, Lori and Paul Kettelle, has soft-opened at 130 Cypress St. in Providence. It’s been a long time coming with executive pastry chef Julia Menendez at the helm. Last year, when I put together our “Get Baked” bakery guide, they were doing sporadic popups, but I wanted to include them at that time. It’s been a whole year, but now, the “Jew-ish” bakery is in place and the surrounding neighborhood is thankful for its emergence just in time for Thanksgiving.
PROVIDENCE, RI

