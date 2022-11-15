A new resident has joined the Roger Williams Park Zoo [RWPZ] family and she’s already fitting right in thanks to her very fitting name. Whether by fate or pure coincidence, the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina named the twenty-month-old giraffe ‘Providence’—which means divine guidance or care—long before they knew she would be moving to Rhode Island’s capital city. RWPZ was selected for her new home as a part of a breeding recommendation based on the Species Survival Plan for Masai giraffes, a vital initiative created by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The SSP assigns certain animals from a particular species to other potential mates at zoos across the United States and overseas. The process helps ensure that populations of endangered species remain both genetically diverse and biologically sound. Over the past thirty years, the International Union for Conservation estimates that the Masai Giraffe population has declined by 49–51 percent, with only about 35,000 left in the world.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO