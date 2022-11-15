ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Disagreement over rape, incest exceptions in Wisconsin abortion ban has political and legal ramifications

As the next legislative session nears, the Assembly's top Republican has repeatedly indicated he's open to efforts to add exceptions for rape and incest to the state's near-complete abortion ban. That concession from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, appears to be a compromise following a midterm election that saw considerable...
WISCONSIN STATE
Schager's 3 TD passes help Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw three touchdown passes and Dedrick Parson had 19 carries for 115 yards — including a 34-yard touchdown with 2:51 to play and Hawaii beat UNLV 31-25. Schager completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with no interceptions for Hawaii (3-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). The Rainbow Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak. UNLV (4-7, 2-5) has lost six games in a row after winning four of its first five games this season. Doug Brumfield passed for 288 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards rushing for UNLV. Kyle Williams added five receptions for 111 yards.
HONOLULU, HI

