Lexington, KY

Baylor vs UCLA odds, picks and predictions

The No. 6 Baylor Bears (3-1) take on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (3-1) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Baylor vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
VIDEO: South Carolina storms field after Tennessee win

Watch as Gamecock fans stormed the field after South Carolina’s huge win 63-38 over Tennessee on Saturday during week 12 of college football action. • Subscribe to Gamecock Central until the 2023 football season for only $10!. • Become a Garnet Trust member: Support and connect with USC student-athletes.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon’s title hopes stay alive with victory

The Pac-12 Championship game came into more focus on Saturday after the USC Trojans, narrowly, narrowly defeated crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45, to clinch their spot in the Pac-12 title game while eliminating the Bruins. Oregon did themselves a huge favor as well by defeating the Utah Utes, 20-17, to keep their title hopes alive heading into Corvallis for a big one against the Beavers. Washington remains in the mix as well after blowing out the Buffs on Saturday, and they’ll need to take care of business in the Apple Cup in order to have a shot at the Rose Bowl. Elsewhere, Cal pulled...
