Listen to City And Colour’s stunning, emotional new single, Meant To Be
While attention has been on Alexisonfire this year – from a triumphant UK tour to their first new album in almost 13 years – vocalist Dallas Green is back with his City And Colour project. The first new song since 2019 album A Pill For Loneliness, the stunning...
phem shares infectious new single, never goes down like that
Phem has just dropped a brand-new single and video, with collaborator Ezekiel. The alt.pop star says that the infectious never goes down like that came about via a “fun session” in the studio, with phem walking away “thinking that the song was okay. And later when listening it kinda hit me harder than I remembered it. Almost like I needed to get it off my chest.”
Jazmin Bean unleashes new single featuring Lucy Loone, Carnage
Surprise! Jazmin Bean has just dropped a brand-new single. The musician teams up with Lucy Loone for new banger Carnage, which Jazmin explains “is a song about getting what you want no matter how difficult it may prove to be or what opinions come about in the process, it was really a love letter to my end goal and every day I get closer to that goal.” Hell yeah.
The Dirty Nil return with huge new single, Bye Bye Big Bear
Toronto trio and Kerrang! faves The Dirty Nil have returned with an epic new single, Bye Bye Big Bear. Following last year’s ace Fuck Art album, the band have today shared their latest song which pays tribute to a local convenience store and its parking lot, near to their apartment back in the day. Clearly, it still lives fondly in their memories.
Fleur East paid an emotional tribute to her late father during her leaderboard-topping Couple’s Choice routine on Strictly Come Dancing.During Saturday (19 November) night’s Blackpool extravaganza, in which the show returned to the Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019, singer East and her partner Vito Coppola performed to a Destiny’s Child megamix.In the video airing before the routine, East explained how her parents had always encouraged her to follow her childhood dreams of singing.“I love singing so much because it’s part of my DNA. It’s part of who I am,” she said, before recalling how her father...
Graphic Nature announce debut album, a mind waiting to die
As their massive 2022 begins to wind down, Graphic Nature are already looking ahead to next year with the release of their debut album, a mind waiting to die. Due out on February 17, 2023 via Rude Records, it follows their new skin EP and, according to vocalist Harvey Freeman, is packed with “pure anger over heavy riffs and drum beats”.
