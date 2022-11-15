Fleur East paid an emotional tribute to her late father during her leaderboard-topping Couple’s Choice routine on Strictly Come Dancing.During Saturday (19 November) night’s Blackpool extravaganza, in which the show returned to the Tower Ballroom for the first time since 2019, singer East and her partner Vito Coppola performed to a Destiny’s Child megamix.In the video airing before the routine, East explained how her parents had always encouraged her to follow her childhood dreams of singing.“I love singing so much because it’s part of my DNA. It’s part of who I am,” she said, before recalling how her father...

