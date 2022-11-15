Read full article on original website
Florida falls 'below average' in lung cancer screenings
It’s National Lung Cancer awareness month, and a recent study suggests Florida scores below the average when it comes to lung cancer screenings and treatment. The American Lung Association, which compiled data from 2015 to 2019, found that Florida was the 40th in the nation for lung cancer screening with only 3.4% of those facing the highest risk of lung cancer receiving screenings — the national rate is about 6%.
Florida names an attorney to lead state’s medical-marijuana industry
Overseeing nearly 500 medical-marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher Phillip Kimball...
Warmer, drier than average winter predicted for Florida
Florida is looking at a warmer and drier than average winter season according to outlooks from NOAA. This follows a trend of higher-than-average temperatures in the last month and a drought persisting on the Panhandle due to low precipitation rates. Hurricane Nicole helped alleviate dry conditions mostly across Central and North Central Florida.
Plastic isn't getting recycled. Can South Florida's package-free stores be part of the solution?
In 2016, the equivalent of one garbage truck's worth of plastic leaked into the ocean every minute. This is set to increase to two trucks in 2030 and four in 2050 and the resulting trend would mean there is more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050, according to the World Economic Forum.
