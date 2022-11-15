Huge news from Sophie Lloyd! The guitarist has announced her debut album Imposter Syndrome, and dropped new single Do Or Die (featuring Inglorious’ Nathan James). “I can finally say that I have new music coming!” announces Sophie of the LP, which is due out in 2023. “All my music before was instrumental, so this is a very special release for me as it includes vocals, and some of the people we’ve worked with are people I used to have as posters on my wall as a kid, so it feels very full circle. It’s something that I have been working on before the first lockdown, and to be here talking about it feels amazing.”

2 DAYS AGO