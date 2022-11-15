Read full article on original website
Kerrang
Jazmin Bean unleashes new single featuring Lucy Loone, Carnage
Surprise! Jazmin Bean has just dropped a brand-new single. The musician teams up with Lucy Loone for new banger Carnage, which Jazmin explains “is a song about getting what you want no matter how difficult it may prove to be or what opinions come about in the process, it was really a love letter to my end goal and every day I get closer to that goal.” Hell yeah.
Kerrang
phem shares infectious new single, never goes down like that
Phem has just dropped a brand-new single and video, with collaborator Ezekiel. The alt.pop star says that the infectious never goes down like that came about via a “fun session” in the studio, with phem walking away “thinking that the song was okay. And later when listening it kinda hit me harder than I remembered it. Almost like I needed to get it off my chest.”
Kerrang
Graphic Nature announce debut album, a mind waiting to die
As their massive 2022 begins to wind down, Graphic Nature are already looking ahead to next year with the release of their debut album, a mind waiting to die. Due out on February 17, 2023 via Rude Records, it follows their new skin EP and, according to vocalist Harvey Freeman, is packed with “pure anger over heavy riffs and drum beats”.
Richard Dawson: The Ruby Cord review – an excellent album trying to get out
In an age of Spotify-led instant gratification, there’s something pleasingly bloody-minded about Richard Dawson’s decision to begin his seventh album with the 41-minute The Hermit. It feels more statement than song, a suspicion that is backed up by the fact it has an accompanying short film, to be shown at selected cinemas. So far, so Michael Jackson’s Thriller. And yet it’s curiously underwhelming, a full 11 minutes of instrumental noodling drifting by before Dawson’s voice appears. There are further twists and turns but little in the way of excitement across the slightly leaden remainder, and it feels more like an achievement to admire than something to love.
Kerrang
Bloodstock adds Crowbar, Sacred Reich and more for 2023
Bloodstock have added 12 more bands to the line-up for next year's festival. Joining previously announced headliners Killswitch Engage and Megadeth, the Derbyshire metal weekender will host Arizona thrashers Sacred Reich, NOLA legends Crowbar and German death metallers Heaven Shall Burn on the Ronnie James Dio stage. They'll also be...
Kerrang
Sophie Lloyd announces debut album, drops new single Do Or Die
Huge news from Sophie Lloyd! The guitarist has announced her debut album Imposter Syndrome, and dropped new single Do Or Die (featuring Inglorious’ Nathan James). “I can finally say that I have new music coming!” announces Sophie of the LP, which is due out in 2023. “All my music before was instrumental, so this is a very special release for me as it includes vocals, and some of the people we’ve worked with are people I used to have as posters on my wall as a kid, so it feels very full circle. It’s something that I have been working on before the first lockdown, and to be here talking about it feels amazing.”
Kerrang
Listen to City And Colour’s stunning, emotional new single, Meant To Be
While attention has been on Alexisonfire this year – from a triumphant UK tour to their first new album in almost 13 years – vocalist Dallas Green is back with his City And Colour project. The first new song since 2019 album A Pill For Loneliness, the stunning...
Kerrang
Denzel Curry, Code Orange, Converge and more to play Outbreak Fest 2023
Outbreak Fest has revealed the first bands for next year's event and it is looking bonkers. Following this year's sold-out celebration of hardcore, the Manchester weekender has upped its game dramatically and broadened out into hip-hop, with Kerrang! cover star Denzel Curry being announced as one of four headliners. Cali noisemongers Death Grips will close out another night and hardcore legends Converge have been revealed as co-headliners for another day.
Kerrang
The Dirty Nil return with huge new single, Bye Bye Big Bear
Toronto trio and Kerrang! faves The Dirty Nil have returned with an epic new single, Bye Bye Big Bear. Following last year’s ace Fuck Art album, the band have today shared their latest song which pays tribute to a local convenience store and its parking lot, near to their apartment back in the day. Clearly, it still lives fondly in their memories.
Kerrang
BABYMETAL release new video for Monochrome
BABYMETAL have dropped another new track from their upcoming record The Other One. Following on from lead single Divine Attack – Shingeki, the Japanese duo have unveiled a new lyric video for Monochrome. Due for release on March 24, 2023, the band's forthcoming fourth album is a concept one,...
