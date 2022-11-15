Read full article on original website
Producers sort through forage options after a dry fall
Many livestock producers across the Midwest are dealing with challenging forage situations heading into winter, with summer drought shortening the hay crop in some areas and a generally dry fall limiting fall forage growth and stockpiling. University of Missouri Extension ag specialist Valerie Tate says her area had a good...
Missouri farmers picture past harvest seasons
For experienced farmers, fall might bring memories of long-ago harvests and how far equipment and management practices have come. Robert Alpers, who farms in Cooper County, remembers farming in the 1970s and his goals then when he hoped to be done with harvest. “Back in the ’70s, quail season started...
Northern Ag Expo to showcase products needed for 2023
FARGO, N.D. – Fall is the time of year farmers look at inputs, hoping to lock in fertilizer, chemical, and seed before the year is out. What is the availability of inputs, and what can growers look forward to with seed, chemicals, and crop protection products for 2023?. The...
From the Fields: Lynn Grooms
Corn harvest was nearing completion the week of Nov. 7 in southwestern Wisconsin. But grain yields were sporadic. “Some yields have been phenomenal while others are much less than we expected,” said Tim Appell of Appell Grain near Shullsburg, Wisconsin. “We’re seeing a bit of everything.”. He...
Lifelong livestock producer to lead ag department under Gov. Pillen
Sherry Vinton, a livestock producer from Whitman, Nebraska, and active member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau will be director of the state's department of agriculture under Governor-elect Jim Pillen. Vinton will replace Steve Wellman after Gov. Pillen is sworn into office. Pillen made the announcement Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. People...
Business News
Wisconsin farmers are encouraged to apply for commercial nitrogen-optimization research grants. The grants aim to enhance the understanding of and refine new methods that optimize nitrogen applied to agricultural fields. Eligible applicants must be an agricultural producer, agree to collaborate with the University of Wisconsin-System on the project, and voluntarily...
Thanksgiving, harvest memories coincide for Illinois farmer
Many of Walt Townsend’s harvest memories coincide with Thanksgiving, which usually meant the end of the crop year. “I vividly remember on Thanksgiving day the neighbors brought their corn shredder over and we took a tractor and flatbed wagons to the field and hauled in corn that had been shocked,” he said. “We ran the stalks and ears through the shredder. It would shuck the ears and chop up the stalk and blow it into our hay mound.”
Soil needs precipitation before 2023 growing season
Surprisingly good 2022 yields are being reported across many parts of Minnesota. The USDA Crop Production report on Nov. 9 pegged average Minnesota corn production at 191 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel per acre from the October report. The state’s average soybean yield was estimated at 50 bushels per...
Meat and poultry groups promote products for holidays
The Thanksgiving turkey has been a holiday fixture for decades, but the competition for that holiday protein source is hot this year. “Turkey is still very much a tradition, and we think there’s no better way to celebrate than with America’s bird,” says Morgan Pothoven, director of communications and membership services with the Iowa Turkey Federation. “But we still need to promote it to make sure it remains there.”
Soybeans endure for good yields in 2022
Weather varied across the Midwest this year, and that was the theme for most soybean yields — variability. It wasn’t uncommon to hear stories of vastly different yields from fields only miles apart, and the same was true in this year’s Farmers’ Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) yield results.
