BBC
Awaab Ishak: Councils put 'on notice' following toddler's mould death
Housing providers are being put "on notice" following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, the government has said. Housing Secretary Michael Gove has written to every English council leader and all social housing providers saying they have to improve conditions. Awaab died in Rochdale from a respiratory condition caused by...
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death
Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker. Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site. Avon and Somerset Police said a man...
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
Steve Barclay refuses to say NHS in England is functioning properly
Health secretary defends two-year delay to social care reforms, saying he is focused on backlogs
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
BBC
Lake District: Warning after walkers get lost in the dark
Mountain rescuers in the Lake District are warning walkers to be aware of how quickly night falls in the winter after a group got lost. Four women became disorientated in the dark near Threshwaite Mouth in Hartsop, Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said. The group did not have a torch but...
BBC
Gloucestershire victims of US scam to have money returned
Victims of a postal scam are set to receive compensation after action was taken against the fraudsters. A total of 41 people from Gloucestershire lost money to an international, mass-marketing scam based in Kansas in the United States. Action was taken against the offenders to forfeit cash and assets and...
BBC
Labour would abolish the House of Lords
Labour would abolish the House of Lords and replace it with a "new, reformed upper chamber", the party has confirmed to the BBC. Sir Keir Starmer told Labour peers that he wanted to strip politicians of the power to appoint people to the chamber in the first term of a Labour government.
BBC
Men missing in Oldham mill blaze identified by DNA
Four Vietnamese men thought to have been in a mill when it caught fire have been formally identified using DNA. Police began searching Bismark House Mill in Oldham after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on 7 May. Greater Manchester Police then travelled to Vietnam to...
BBC
Wakefield roofing firm boss sentenced over workman fall death
A roofing company director has been given a suspended jail sentence after a workman fell 39ft (12m) to his death. Father-of-two Jonathan May, 39, from Wakefield, died when he fell through a factory skylight at an industrial estate in Barnsley in December 2016. Melvyn Davis was sentenced to eight weeks,...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
