ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Over 5 Feet Of Snow Crushed These New York Towns

Thousands of people across New York State are digging themselves out after a massive lake-effect snowstorm slammed into the "Snow Belt" areas of New York State. The lake-effect snow started on Thursday and continued through early Sunday morning. The snow turned out to be historic in parts of New York with several towns in the "Empire State" getting over 5 feet of snow.
NEW YORK STATE
WGRZ TV

Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
Outsider.com

Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow

With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Orchard Park Breaks a New York State Record for Snowfall

The lake effect snowstorm is finally giving the south towns and South Buffalo a much-needed break, after what was roughly 28 consecutive hours of snowfall in the hardest hit areas of Western New York. Those areas included South Buffalo, Hamburg, Lackawanna, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora, Blasdell and Orchard Park.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Photos Of Historic Snow Storm in Western New York

A historic snowstorm slammed into Western New York on Friday and continues to bring snow to all areas across the region. Snow totals have come in feet in several towns across Western New York. Looking at some of the totals from the National Weather Service show that Orchard Park was hit with the most snow with around 66 inches as of 7 pm last night.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Too Much Snow For Roofs In Western New York?

For those in the southtowns of Buffalo and Western New York, there will be a big of relief today from the lake effect snow machine. After an incredible 66+" of snow in some spots, the cleanup begins. But where do you start?. Most of the homes in Western New York...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lake Erie Is Entirely Dumping On Buffalo, New York[PHOTO]

This is crazy! The weather here in Western New York certainly can change and we have our share of lake effect snow. But this could be the biggest bout yet. The water temperature on Lake Erie was a record 58 degrees at the start of this week. Prime conditions for the snow to pile up in FEET and it certainly is. As of 2pm on Friday, there are reports that Hamburg, New York has received 37 inches and it is still falling. Take a look at this photo and it show the reason why. The entire stretch of Lake Erie is filling the sky with vapor and dumping it as heavy snow over much of the southern suburbs of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure

Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Lake effect snow band divides towns

Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Actually Is Thundersnow?

Over the last couple hours, we've heard the phrase "Thundersnow" quite a bit. But what the heck is it?. People are claiming to have seen it. Others were hoping to have it for the game on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It's Thundersnow...and it's a real thing. The storm we're experiencing...
NEW YORK STATE
WGRZ TV

Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy