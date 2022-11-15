Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Buffalo Breaks Snowfall Record During Weekend Snowstorm
The massive lake effect snowstorm has dropped historic levels of snow across Western New York. Orchard Park got the most snow ever in a 24-hour period in New York State. But that wasn't the only town setting records. A new daily snowfall record was recorded today (November 19th) at the...
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Over 5 Feet Of Snow Crushed These New York Towns
Thousands of people across New York State are digging themselves out after a massive lake-effect snowstorm slammed into the "Snow Belt" areas of New York State. The lake-effect snow started on Thursday and continued through early Sunday morning. The snow turned out to be historic in parts of New York with several towns in the "Empire State" getting over 5 feet of snow.
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
36 Pictures That Show How Extremely Wild The Snow Is In Buffalo, New York
We're talking over six feet of snow. I didn't even know that was possible.
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow
With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
Orchard Park Breaks a New York State Record for Snowfall
The lake effect snowstorm is finally giving the south towns and South Buffalo a much-needed break, after what was roughly 28 consecutive hours of snowfall in the hardest hit areas of Western New York. Those areas included South Buffalo, Hamburg, Lackawanna, Lancaster, West Seneca, East Aurora, Blasdell and Orchard Park.
Photos Of Historic Snow Storm in Western New York
A historic snowstorm slammed into Western New York on Friday and continues to bring snow to all areas across the region. Snow totals have come in feet in several towns across Western New York. Looking at some of the totals from the National Weather Service show that Orchard Park was hit with the most snow with around 66 inches as of 7 pm last night.
Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night
Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
Too Much Snow For Roofs In Western New York?
For those in the southtowns of Buffalo and Western New York, there will be a big of relief today from the lake effect snow machine. After an incredible 66+" of snow in some spots, the cleanup begins. But where do you start?. Most of the homes in Western New York...
Lake Erie Is Entirely Dumping On Buffalo, New York[PHOTO]
This is crazy! The weather here in Western New York certainly can change and we have our share of lake effect snow. But this could be the biggest bout yet. The water temperature on Lake Erie was a record 58 degrees at the start of this week. Prime conditions for the snow to pile up in FEET and it certainly is. As of 2pm on Friday, there are reports that Hamburg, New York has received 37 inches and it is still falling. Take a look at this photo and it show the reason why. The entire stretch of Lake Erie is filling the sky with vapor and dumping it as heavy snow over much of the southern suburbs of Buffalo, New York.
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure
Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
Lake effect snow band divides towns
Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
What Actually Is Thundersnow?
Over the last couple hours, we've heard the phrase "Thundersnow" quite a bit. But what the heck is it?. People are claiming to have seen it. Others were hoping to have it for the game on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It's Thundersnow...and it's a real thing. The storm we're experiencing...
Crazy Viral Photos of Highmark Stadium Buried in Lake Effect Snow
The Buffalo Bills will not be playing their week 11 game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Instead, the game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit, due to the lake effect snowstorm that is dumping a massive amount of snow in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo and the southtowns.
Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
