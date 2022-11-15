Read full article on original website
Joe Lycett appears to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal
Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the cash.The comic set the former England footballer a deadline of midday on November 20 to take action after it was reported Beckham had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.The contest kicks off this Sunday in Qatar – where homosexuality is still illegal and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in...
Twitter could ‘face outage’ during FIFA world cup 2022, claims insider
‘First World Cup match on Sunday! Watch on Twitter for best coverage & real-time commentary,’ Musk tweeted earlier.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins, warts and all
Ever since FIFA awarded the world's biggest sporting event to Qatar in 2010, the soccer tournament has been clouded by bribery, migrant deaths and questions about the country's human rights record.
Fifa World Cup revenue up by more than €1bn after taking tournament to Qatar
Fifa has increased its World Cup revenue by more than $1bn (£840m) after taking the tournament to Qatar, the governing body has revealed. Gianni Infantino, the subject of widespread criticism on Saturday after a provocative opening speech, shared information regarding the record income with his national associations on Sunday.
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
Voices: Referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect
History will be made in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022, with the appointment of six female match officials for the first time.Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan – as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA – represent a cadre of female referees breaking through in elite men’s level.The list of 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) chosen to go to Qatar represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.The appointment of female...
TechRadar
World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR - where to watch and what you need
The biggest sporting event on the planet starts this weekend - and if you want to watch World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR then we have good news. That's because the soccer extravaganza will be streamed for free in glorious 4K HDR in several countries. That means you'll be able...
TechRadar
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere – FP2
This weekend marks the end of a season like no other, and for the eighth time the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the curtain closer. After fireworks between the two Red Bull drivers last week, expect to see Checo take no prisoners in his quest to secure his second-place finish over Charles Leclerc – but both Hamilton and Russell looked dangerous in FP1. All you need to do is follow our full guide on how to watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere (opens in new tab).
World Cup 2022: Fifa Infantino ‘is in a hole and should stop digging’ – as it happened
All the buildup and latest news from the World Cup in Qatar before Qatar open tournament against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium
Steve Barclay refuses to say NHS in England is functioning properly
Health secretary defends two-year delay to social care reforms, saying he is focused on backlogs
McIlroy clinches Race to Dubai title as Rahm wins in UAE
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Rory McIlroy finished the year as Europe's top-ranked golfer for the fourth time - and first since 2015 - despite Jon Rahm winning the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday. The Spaniard’s two-shot victory over England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden’s Alex...
TechRadar
How an ex-Google Head of Ads developed an ad-free search engine
Sridhar Ramaswamy had been working at Google for 15 years before deciding it was time to go. He started as a software engineer. He climbed the ranks until reaching the board of executives. His final role was working as the head of Google's advertising division - quite possibly its most lucrative department.
TechRadar
This full-frame bargain is the best Black Friday camera deal so far
One of our favorite full-frame cameras has just fallen to its lowest-ever price in the Black Friday deals – and the Panasonic Lumix S5's price cut will likely make it one of the bargains of this year's sales for video creators. You can get big discounts on the Panasonic...
TechRadar
The DualSense PS5 controller has never been cheaper than this
Amazon's DualSense deals are offering the historic lowest-ever price on the coveted PS5 controller in both the US and the UK. You'll have to act fast, though, as these offers aren't guaranteed to hang around for long. Right now, you can get your hands on the DualSense PS5 controller in...
TechRadar
HP Envy 13 x360
If you're looking for a thin and easy-to-carry productivity machine with an OLED screen and great battery life, the HP Envy 13 x360 is a solid buy. Just don't look too hard at its touchpad, which can be a little janky. HP Envy 13 x360: Two-minute review. The HP Envy...
TechRadar
Ubisoft and Riot are going to use AI to stop you from being horrible online
Toxic gamers who enjoy harassing others via in-game comms are set for an equally rude awakening. As creators and publishers of some of the best co-op games out there, Ubisoft and Riot Games are no strangers to having to deal with toxic players. Fortunately, both companies have joined forces for Zero Harm In Comms (opens in new tab), a research partnership intended to combat bad behavior online. The project will use AI technology to track, tackle, and teach bots how to identify cases of online harassment to “foster more rewarding social experiences and avoid harmful interactions”.
TechRadar
Meta's best-ever Oculus Quest 2 deal is finally live for Black Friday
Now is the time to buy an Oculus Quest 2, as Meta's Black Friday deals have gone live and they're the best we've ever seen for the VR headset. Just as the company teased, the Oculus Quest 2 128GB model is down $50 / £50 to $349.99 / £349.99 (opens in new tab), and the 256GB version is down $70 / £70 to $429.99 / £429.99 (opens in new tab). But if that wasn't enough you'll also get two free games: Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber (two of the best Oculus Quest 2 games out there).
