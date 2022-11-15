ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive

The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
insideradio.com

Frances 'Skip' Echeverria

Frances “Skip” Echeverria exits Cumulus Media news/talk KMJ-FM Fresno (105.9), where she co-hosted afternoons with Philip Teresi. Echeverria joined the station in December 2019, after hosting mornings at One Putt crosstown modern rock KFRR (104.1). “The station has meant more for me personally than I can ever explain,”...
FRESNO, CA
wascotrib.com

Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022

Arturo Bernardino, Highway 28, of Delano, was arrested in the 700 block of F Street on misdemeanor bench warrants. He was cited and released at the scene. Karll Lopez, Highway 23, of Wasco, was arrested in the 1900 block of 7th Street for misdemeanor disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.
WASCO, CA
fresyes.com

Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Gusty winds in the Kern County forecast

Gusty winds are possible in the mountain and desert areas of Kern County tonight into Wednesday. This is in part due to an upper-level low-pressure system located off the central coast pushing into southern California, increasing those Santa Ana Winds. Locally, the upcoming wind event is expected to remain below advisory levels. Dry and below-average temperatures will […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One person dead in Delano collision

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
DELANO, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA

