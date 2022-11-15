Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Related
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
insideradio.com
Frances 'Skip' Echeverria
Frances “Skip” Echeverria exits Cumulus Media news/talk KMJ-FM Fresno (105.9), where she co-hosted afternoons with Philip Teresi. Echeverria joined the station in December 2019, after hosting mornings at One Putt crosstown modern rock KFRR (104.1). “The station has meant more for me personally than I can ever explain,”...
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
wascotrib.com
Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022
Arturo Bernardino, Highway 28, of Delano, was arrested in the 700 block of F Street on misdemeanor bench warrants. He was cited and released at the scene. Karll Lopez, Highway 23, of Wasco, was arrested in the 1900 block of 7th Street for misdemeanor disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Gusty winds in the Kern County forecast
Gusty winds are possible in the mountain and desert areas of Kern County tonight into Wednesday. This is in part due to an upper-level low-pressure system located off the central coast pushing into southern California, increasing those Santa Ana Winds. Locally, the upcoming wind event is expected to remain below advisory levels. Dry and below-average temperatures will […]
sjvsun.com
Valadao lead swells, Salas’ path shrinks as Kern Co. votes loom in 22nd Congressional battle
David Valadao’s path to reelection continues to look good as his lead swells to its largest point since Election Night, though a large supply of ballots throughout the southern part of the Central Valley continue to be counted. The Hanford Republican led Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) by eight points...
GV Wire
Patterson Reveal Could Spell Epic Conservative Battle for Fresno Supervisor Seat
Confirming the swirling political rumors, Assemblyman Jim Patterson announced he is running for Fresno County Supervisor in 2024. “I’m often asked. All right, Jim, what’s going to happen when you come back home? I’m going to just be as frank as I can. I am coming home,” Patterson, R-Fresno said on KMJ radio as a fill-in host Wednesday.
Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
One person dead in Delano collision
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
High-Speed Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A high-speed chase ended in a traffic collision involving the suspect vehicle and parked cars late Monday night, Nov. 14, in the city of Bakersfield. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Bakersfield Police Department located an occupied stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop resulting in a failure...
Bakersfield Now
They see me rollin: A young boy is caught on video pulling up to store in toy hummer
VISALIA, Calif. — A Visalia man, Eric Sapien, was casually pumping gas at ChinoWth Git & Go when he spotted something you don't see every day Monday morning. An 11-year-old boy pulling up to the neighborhood store to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy hummer. “I see this...
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
After School Satanic Club to be held at Golden Hills Elementary School
The Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance will be holding an after-school club dedicated to science and community projects at Golden Hills Elementary School beginning December 5th.
Kern County Fire Department fights Inyokern mobile home blaze
The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a mobile home fire in Inyokern on Wednesday, November 16th.
Comments / 0