Lamar Chamber Shop Small Promotion
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce is promoting its seasonal Shop Small campaign for the holidays, between November 16th to December 14th and is sponsored by TBK Bank, GN Bank, Colorado Mills and Community State Bank. Here’s how to enter to win prizes! You must:. Spend a minimum of $20...
Zonta Club of Prowers County Observes Annual Awareness Campaign
The Zonta Club of Prowers County recently introduced a proclamation to the Lamar City Council, declaring the 16 days between International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women on November 25 and International Human Rights Day on December 10 as the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The Proclamation reads...
2022 Colorado State Patrol- Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack The Patrol Car
This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Colorado State Patrol’s annual Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car. The toy drive will be held on November 25, 2022 starting at 8:00 am. Troopers will be at two locations that day. We will be collecting toys at the Walmart in La Junta and also at the parking lot east of Walmart in Lamar. Please come by and see us! Just look for the banner and patrol cars.
Joan Passini – April 18, 1938 – November 12, 2022
A come and go memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Elizabeth Joan Passini, affectionately known as Joan, will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lamar Senior Citizens Center. A private family inurnment will be held at Fairmount Cemetery. Joan was born on April...
