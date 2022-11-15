This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Colorado State Patrol’s annual Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car. The toy drive will be held on November 25, 2022 starting at 8:00 am. Troopers will be at two locations that day. We will be collecting toys at the Walmart in La Junta and also at the parking lot east of Walmart in Lamar. Please come by and see us! Just look for the banner and patrol cars.

LAMAR, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO