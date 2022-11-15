ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hunt says ‘difficulty’ of autumn statement will not drive him to drink in Commons

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21O4VJ_0jBNXr2a00

Jeremy Hunt has ruled out drinking alcohol in the House of Commons when he delivers his autumn statement “despite the difficulty of the package” to be announced.

The Chancellor gave a glimpse of the tone of Thursday’s announcement as he joked there will not be whisky in his glass when at the despatch box.

By tradition, the chancellor delivering a budget is the only occasion when a minister can drink alcohol at the despatch box.

William Gladstone drank sherry with a beaten egg and Benjamin Disraeli had brandy.

Geoffrey Howe in the 1980s preferred gin and tonic and Ken Clarke whisky, but more recent chancellors, including Gordon Brown, Alistair Darling and George Osborne, have all drunk mineral water.

Mr Hunt, speaking during Treasury questions, told Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle: “Subject to your agreement on Thursday I may be talking for rather a long time so I’ll be brief today and just say that, despite the difficulty of the package I will be announcing, I sadly will not be drinking any whisky as I do so.”

