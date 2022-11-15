Ramp Network, a London, UK-based cost infrastructure startup for crypto, raised $70M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which brings the full raised by Ramp to $122.7m over the previous 12 months alone, co-led by Mubadala Capital and Korelya Capital, with participation from Balderton Capital and Cogito Capital. Following this funding spherical, Mubadala Capital’s Frederic Lardieg joins the corporate’s board as a director. Likewise, Paul Degueuse, companion at Korelya Capital, joins the Ramp board as an observer.

2 DAYS AGO