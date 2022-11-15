ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Cool afternoon with sunshine

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Light snow will move out for Tuesday afternoon and clear skies will move in. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Wednesday will be dry and cool before more snow chances arrive on Thursday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Cool afternoon with sunshine

Expect sunshine this afternoon, which will help melt the snow that fell in the morning.

Here’s how much snow fell in your city
Pinpoint Weather: Forecast for Nov. 15.

Highs today will only be in the middle 30s this afternoon with a light wind.

Winter in Colorado: Everything you need to know 2022-23

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting clear skies as we head overnight Tuesday with light winds.

Lows will be cool as temperatures dip into the upper teens with some single digits into the foothills.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast for Nov. 15 overnight.
How to check road conditions, travel delays in Denver

Looking ahead: Dry Wednesday, another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Thursday

Once the snow moves out, sunshine sticks around for Wednesday afternoon. The sun will help to warm up the Denver metro, but highs are still 15 degrees below average in the lower 40s.

Clouds arrive overnight Wednesday and snow will impact the metro area by noon on Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will be cold in the low 30s with snow falling through the afternoon and evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather snow accumulation by Friday, Nov. 18.

The Front Range can pick up 2 inches of snow while the Eastern Plains can see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. The foothills are the winners with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected.

Roads can be impacted on Thursday evening and possibly into Friday morning, so a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 15.

Friday will be very cold with clearing skies and highs in the upper 20s. Sunshine continues to build into the forecast as the weekend begins.

Highs are in the upper 30s for Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be warmer, but still below average in the upper 40s. Sunny and dry weather sticks around as the next workweek begins.

