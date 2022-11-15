Read full article on original website
Renegade Rip
Dave & Busters comes to Bako
A new Dave & Busters opened Oct. 17 in Bakersfield near the Valley Plaza Mall. Though the franchise has been around for 40 years and counting, this is the first time a location has opened in Bakersfield. Dave & Buster’s is a place that serves many people including kids, adults,...
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
Bakersfield Now
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
Gusty winds in the Kern County forecast
Gusty winds are possible in the mountain and desert areas of Kern County tonight into Wednesday. This is in part due to an upper-level low-pressure system located off the central coast pushing into southern California, increasing those Santa Ana Winds. Locally, the upcoming wind event is expected to remain below advisory levels. Dry and below-average temperatures will […]
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
Kern County Fire Department fights Inyokern mobile home blaze
The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a mobile home fire in Inyokern on Wednesday, November 16th.
One person dead in Delano collision
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD arrests 40 over weekend after 'sideshows' blocked Bakersfield's major roads
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 40 people during the weekend after hundreds of vehicles and individuals blocked major road intersections and performed dangerous stunts at so-called “sideshows” or “takeovers,” according to a news release the agency issued Monday. BPD officers went to Ming Avenue and Stine...
Lake Isabella man dead following crash on Mountain Hwy 99
One man is dead and another is injured following a crash on Mountain Highway 99 around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The crash took place south of Corral Creek.
MISSING TEENS: Bennie West (15) and Lillie West (13)
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two young teenagers missing since November 8t
High-Speed Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A high-speed chase ended in a traffic collision involving the suspect vehicle and parked cars late Monday night, Nov. 14, in the city of Bakersfield. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Bakersfield Police Department located an occupied stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop resulting in a failure...
Man injured by garbage disposal truck in Porterville, lawsuit could be filed
Enrique Martinez's attorney, Sean Shamsi says he was intubated for half that time and underwent multiple surgeries.
Bakersfield Californian
Refinery owner hunts for capital to complete past-due conversion project on Rosedale
The Torrance-based company working to turn the former Big West petroleum refinery into a renewable diesel plant has run into still more construction delays and a worsening cash crunch it says raise concern about its ability to survive. A report issued Monday by refinery owner Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc....
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
abc45.com
VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
KGET 17
BEST EATS: The ‘Moist Maker’ at Bootleggers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sandwich so good the loss of it to a hungry coworker drove Ross Geller to the brink of insanity on “Friends,” the “Moist Maker” left a lasting impression in the long history of pop culture foods. Recipes for it abound...
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
