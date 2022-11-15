ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Renegade Rip

Dave & Busters comes to Bako

A new Dave & Busters opened Oct. 17 in Bakersfield near the Valley Plaza Mall. Though the franchise has been around for 40 years and counting, this is the first time a location has opened in Bakersfield. Dave & Buster’s is a place that serves many people including kids, adults,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive

The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home

INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
INYOKERN, CA
KGET

Gusty winds in the Kern County forecast

Gusty winds are possible in the mountain and desert areas of Kern County tonight into Wednesday. This is in part due to an upper-level low-pressure system located off the central coast pushing into southern California, increasing those Santa Ana Winds. Locally, the upcoming wind event is expected to remain below advisory levels. Dry and below-average temperatures will […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One person dead in Delano collision

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
DELANO, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
TEHACHAPI, CA
abc45.com

VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car

VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
VISALIA, CA
KGET 17

BEST EATS: The ‘Moist Maker’ at Bootleggers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sandwich so good the loss of it to a hungry coworker drove Ross Geller to the brink of insanity on “Friends,” the “Moist Maker” left a lasting impression in the long history of pop culture foods. Recipes for it abound...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

