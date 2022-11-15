ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WMUR.com

Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window

CONCORD, N.H. — A Cheshire County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window. New Hampshire has two turkey hunting seasons, one for shotguns and one for archery. Right now, hunters aren't allowed to use firearms to shoot turkeys. New Hampshire...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
thepulseofnh.com

State Police Warn of Newest Scam

New Hampshire State Police are warning about a new scam in which a caller who appears to be calling from state police and demands money. The scammer claims they’re investigating the person receiving the call and then demands the money. The number associated with the call appears to originate from Troop D headquarters. Police ask anyone who receives such a call to contact law enforcement.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Vermont values come shining through

If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
CLAREMONT, NH
WCAX

Donating time to keep older Vermonters company

Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. Time to ride as New York’s ORDA ski venues will be opening soon. A 12 year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change. Updated: 14 hours ago. A...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers meet to address emergency housing, poverty

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and state officials met Friday to wrestle with how to sustain emergency housing programs this winter -- and in the future -- in the face of diminishing federal support. A joint committee of House and Senate lawmakers is searching for short-term solutions to a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New report finds recreation plays outsize role in Vt. economy

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Outdoor recreation has always been a key driver in Vermont’s economy, but a new report shows just how much that consumer spending benefits the state’s bottom line. The new national report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that nationally, outdoor recreation accounted for...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
hot969boston.com

Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England

And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
OHIO STATE
mynbc5.com

Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

