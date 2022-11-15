Read full article on original website
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
WMUR.com
Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window
CONCORD, N.H. — A Cheshire County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window. New Hampshire has two turkey hunting seasons, one for shotguns and one for archery. Right now, hunters aren't allowed to use firearms to shoot turkeys. New Hampshire...
Vermonter on probation accused in family fight
A Mount Holly man, who was already on probation for an unrelated incident, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly fighting a family member.
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Warn of Newest Scam
New Hampshire State Police are warning about a new scam in which a caller who appears to be calling from state police and demands money. The scammer claims they’re investigating the person receiving the call and then demands the money. The number associated with the call appears to originate from Troop D headquarters. Police ask anyone who receives such a call to contact law enforcement.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
One dead in a house explosion in southern Vermont
Police found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Vermont values come shining through
If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
Halfmoon woman allegedly steals dead mom’s pension
A Halfmoon woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing nearly $13,000 of her dead mother's pension benefits.
WCAX
Organization works to get more women involved with local politics
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont advocacy group is trying to get more women to get involved with local politics. “They’ll come away with some confidence that they know how the process works, and that they can do it,” said Elaine Haney, the Executive Director of Emerge Vermont.
WCAX
Donating time to keep older Vermonters company
Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. Time to ride as New York’s ORDA ski venues will be opening soon. A 12 year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change. Updated: 14 hours ago. A...
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers meet to address emergency housing, poverty
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and state officials met Friday to wrestle with how to sustain emergency housing programs this winter -- and in the future -- in the face of diminishing federal support. A joint committee of House and Senate lawmakers is searching for short-term solutions to a...
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
WCAX
New report finds recreation plays outsize role in Vt. economy
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Outdoor recreation has always been a key driver in Vermont’s economy, but a new report shows just how much that consumer spending benefits the state’s bottom line. The new national report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that nationally, outdoor recreation accounted for...
WCAX
Vermonters participate in worldwide 'Cranksgiving' event
Emerge Vermont is an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for elected office. The Tibetan Community Organization of Vermont was founded in 1993.
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
hot969boston.com
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England
And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
Southwest Side man out on electronic monitoring busted with illegal gun, drugs, and cash: Sheriff
The Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Charles Douglas was on electronic monitoring for a drug and gun case. Deputies were doing a compliance check and found an AR-style Ghost Gun, ammunition and narcotics- opioid mixture known as “Grey Death.”
mynbc5.com
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
