‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 9 Preview: Bakugo’s Big Moment Is Coming
'My Hero Academia' Season 6 Episode 9 promises a big moment for Katsuki Bakugo on the horizon. Here's what we know so far.
Collider
New 'Junji Ito Maniac' Teaser Showcases the Subtle Scares of Netflix's Upcoming Horror Anime
Netflix has just released a new clip for their upcoming anime series, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Junji Ito Maniac will be an animated horror anthology and will include up to 20 stories originally written by Junji Ito, a beloved horror Manga artist. The series is directed by Shinobu Tagashira and written by Kaoru Sawada. The show's debut season will consist of 12 episodes.
ComicBook
Lupin Zero Reveals Voice Cast, New Stills
Lupin Zero will be introducing a cool new take on the anime with a look into Lupin the Third's past, and the anime has revealed a new look at what to expect from this special project with new stills and the reveal of the first two additions to the main voice cast! Lupin the Third is one of the longest running anime and manga franchises still running today, and although original series creator Monkey Punch may no longer be around, the anime has taken off to a whole new kind of life of its own thanks to the success of its various releases.
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 6 Defeats Attack on Titan Episode 54 Record
The latest episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is titled The Fire and there's a good reason behind that. Episode 6 was indeed fire as Captain Genryusai Yamamoto took on the mysterious Yhwach. Moreover, fans were stunned to see the return of Sosuke Aizen and not surprisingly, the episode is being touted as the best 23 minutes in anime history. And now, TYBW has defeated Attack on Titan Episode 54 as the highest-rated TV episode of all time.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares Emotional Apology for Controversial Ending
Attack on Titan's Hajime Isayama recently made his first trip to North America to be a part of Anime NYC, the major convention that houses plenty of announcements for some big anime franchises. During his panels that dove into his past creating the Scout Regiment, Isayama revealed that he still struggles with the ending of his beloved franchise and took the opportunity to apologize for how the conclusion play out. With many fans believing that the finale to be quite controversial, the final episodes of the anime will adapt these manga moments next year.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Leaps With Rabbit Hero Mirko
My Hero Academia's sixth season has seen the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the biggest movers and shakers in the professional crime-fighting world, as some of Hero Society's biggest and brightest are laying their lives on the line in an effort to stop Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation War. Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, was made a top-ranked hero in season four and has had the opportunity to prove her worth in the latest season as her battle against the High-End Nomu had her losing an arm and a leg.
epicstream.com
Which Other Rebels Characters Might Appear in the Ahsoka Series
With many live-action Star Wars shows on the horizon, fans are wondering whether they'll get to see other well-known characters from previous movies and shows make an appearance - especially having seen the likes of Ahsoka, Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker and R2D2 appear in The Mandalorian Season 2. We're betting our galactic credits that even more iconic characters will show up in The Mandalorian Season 3, as well as some old familiars in The Book of Boba Fett, but now that Ahsoka is also getting her own series, a character who has previously appeared in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, who might be joining her?
ComicBook
Spy x Family Announces Fiona's Voice Actor With New Trailer
Spy x Family has introduced one of the final key main characters from Tatsuya Endo's original manga with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating Fiona Frost's full debut with a special new trailer revealing her voice actor! The second half of the anime's debut season has been working through a string of slice of life adventures following the Forger Family in their daily lives, but at the same time we have also been getting some teases about the rest of the world at large. That continues in a big way with a new character in the latest episode.
Complex
‘Power Rangers’ Actor Jason David Frank Dead at 49
Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, has died at the age of 49. A cause of death has not been officially released, though TMZ reports sources with “direct knowledge” claim Frank died by suicide.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Reveals Battle Damaged Levi Nendoroid
Levi has certainly earned his place as one of the most popular heroes of Attack on Titan, despite the fact that he hasn't transformed into a Titan himself. Using his skills as a member of the Scout Regiment, expect the Ackermann to have a big role in the final episodes of the MAPPA produced anime adaptation and a new Nendoriod has captured his current injured self, with his latest encounter with the Beast Titan causing him to lose more than one extremity.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man's Anime Pushes Manga Sales to New Heights
Chainsaw Man's first season has reeled countless anime fans in the world of Denji and his dreams of three square meals a day, keeping a roof over his head, and eventually getting a girlfriend. Using the power of the Chainsaw Devil thanks to fusing with his loyal pooch, Pochita, MAPPA's anime adaptation has helped push sales for Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga to new heights as a new report confirms how many copies of the printed story are currently in circulation around the world.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
411mania.com
WWE 2K22 Holiday Trailer Released, Now Available for Up to 67% Discount
2K Games has released a new holiday trailer for WWE 2K22. Fans can also now purchase the standard digital version of game from 2K’s website for 67% off. The nWo 4-Life Edition is also available for 50% off. You can check out that new trailer below. The digital standard...
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return
Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Day of Blood Crossover Announced
The Star Trek universe is heading toward the Day of Blood. IDW Publishing revealed the upcoming Star Trek comic book crossover -- the first of its kind -- via the solicitation for its FCBD 2023 Star Trek release, due out on the annual comic book celebration in 2023. The cover of the issue, created by Malachi Ward, shows a Starfleet combadge with blood streaming over it in front of a yellow and black background, possibly the uniform of a support services officer (engineering, security, etcetera). It appears to be a bold homage to Dave Gibbons' iconic cover of Watchmen #1, which depicted a blood-spattered yellow-and-black smiley face.
