ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Constitution Hill wows Henderson in pre-Ascot schooling session

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5R16_0jBNWW5k00

Nicky Henderson reported Constitution Hill to have “jumped unbelievable” in his schooling session ahead of a potential run in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

The Seven Barrows handler revealed the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner – who is the general 5-4 favourite for next year’s Champion Hurdle – had not seen a hurdle since scoring at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

However, he had little to worry about as “the most uncomplicated horse you could come across” put the final touches to his Ascot preparations with flying colours.

“He jumped unbelievable,” said Henderson. “I said to Charlie (Morlock, assistant) as he jumped that this is the most uncomplicated horse you could come across.

“He hasn’t seen a hurdle since last season and now we’ve gone to white hurdles that most horses just stop and stare at because they haven’t seen them before. It wouldn’t matter if they were pink ones, yellow ones, green ones or crocodiles in front of them, nothing bothers him.”

He continued: “You went through last year and you couldn’t quite believe what you were seeing and all summer you kept thinking ‘yes it did happen’, but then again some horses don’t train on, or they’re freaks and the freak bits come in and then go out again.

We want this rain to move to Ascot swiftly

“But he has done three or four bits of work and it is just as frightening as last year.

“The only problem I have is I’ve told Michael Buckley (owner) he needs to buy me a couple of pacemakers – I don’t gallop horses with him because it’s unfair on the other horses.”

Constitution Hill is one of nine possible runners for the Grade Two over just shy of two and a half miles and Henderson is keen to see the rain keep falling.

“We want this rain to move to Ascot swiftly,” added Henderson, who was speaking at Newbury where he had a number of his string in gallops action.

“I’ve been stood in it since half past six and I am drowned.

“I’d like it as easy as possible – we had a walkover at Huntingdon the other day and I thought that was wonderful!

“I’ve actually got two others in the race. Call Me Lord won very well at Kempton the other day and the race would suit him well and there’s a lot of prize-money on offer.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Henderson adamant Constitution Hill call was right one

Nicky Henderson was on Sunday firmly standing by his decision to take Constitution Hill out of his intended engagement at Ascot. The red-hot Champion Hurdle favourite was due to make his eagerly-awaited comeback in the Coral Hurdle, but rapidly drying ground led to the Seven Barrows trainer declaring him a non runner, a decision he says was ultimately “absolutely black and white”.
newschain

Delta made to work for Punchestown win

Cheltenham Festival winner and Grand National third Delta Work made a winning return to action at Punchestown. Sent off the 4-6 favourite for the Pigsback.com Risk Of Thunder Chase over the banks course, the Gordon Elliott-trained nine-year-old – who denied esteemed former stablemate Tiger Roll a fairytale send-off at Cheltenham in March – had to work hard for victory, as he dug deep to hold the rallying Singing Banjo having taken over after the last.
newschain

Camilla meets young horse club members from Brixton at Ascot racing weekend

The Queen Consort has met young people from a charity horse-riding club based in Brixton at Ascot’s November racing weekend. Camilla met members of the Ebony Horse Club, which provides riding lessons and youth work support in south London, on Saturday. Grace Mpungi, a member of the club, said...
newschain

Quinn enjoys high-profile Haydock verdict with Botox Has

Caoilin Quinn enjoyed the biggest day of his fledgling riding career aboard Botox Has in the Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock. The Northern Ireland-born rider joined trainer Gary Moore earlier this year, having previously been based with Warren Greatrex, and was given an opportunity on the big stage in this £125,000 contest.
newschain

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told. Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021. The trial continued...
newschain

Support groups call for ‘urgent action’ following death of migrant

Support groups have called for “urgent action” to overhaul the immigration system following the death of a man who was staying at the Manston migrant processing centre. The Home Office said a person, understood to be male, died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”.
newschain

Jacob’s flying visit to Punchestown pays dividends

Daryl Jacob’s visit to Punchestown on Sunday was rewarded with a taking victory aboard Nusret in the John Lynch Carpets 3-Y-O Hurdle. A Curragh maiden winner who was sixth in the Melrose at York in the summer, the Joseph O’Brien-trained three-year-old is now a good looking jumps prospect for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.
newschain

France suffer huge World Cup blow with Karim Benzema ruled out through injury

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France’s World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury. The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants. Benzema would have...
newschain

Liam Dawson content with England role despite limited playing time

Liam Dawson is content with his lot despite being on the periphery with England as he insisted the days of worrying about his role or place in the squad are in the rear view mirror. The spin bowling all-rounder was an unused squad member in England’s historic 50-over World Cup...
newschain

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox: I fell victim to a text scam and it can happen to anyone

With his distinguished military background, Jason “Foxy” Fox isn’t someone you’d ordinarily expect to make an error of judgment while under pressure. But, showing just how easy it can be for anyone to be caught out by scams, Fox – who has found himself in many high-pressure situations during his career – admits he was once caught out by a bogus text while he was busy.
newschain

Mitchell Starc flags reducing his role across formats as he criticises schedule

Mitchell Starc does not envisage continuing to juggle all three formats long-term as the Australia left-arm quick became the latest high-profile star to criticise cricket’s bloated schedule. England all-rounder Moeen Ali branded the timing of an ODI series against Australia as “horrible”, with the first of three matches taking...
newschain

RCN criticises Health Secretary over negotiating stance in nursing dispute

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has hit out at the Health Secretary, accusing him of “showing no sign” of wanting to properly negotiate on pay. On Sunday, Steve Barclay insisted that his “door is open” and that he had been meeting with trade unions in recent days.
newschain

UN climate negotiators approve compensation deal for poorer nations

Negotiators have approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. But an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts. After that vote,...
newschain

James Maddison misses England training on eve of World Cup opener with Iran

James Maddison appears to be a major doubt for England’s World Cup opener after missing training on the eve of the Iran clash. Gareth Southgate’s side kick-off Group B at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday. Maddison was the only player absent from training at England’s Al Wakrah...
newschain

Terrorists face longer behind bars for offences committed in prison

Terrorist prisoners who commit offences behind bars will face tougher sentences, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has announced. The move comes as a reform to the old system where additional offences carried out by prisoners, such as vandalising cells or dealing in contraband, are usually dealt with by prison governors – with a maximum sentence of 42 days.
newschain

Luke Humphries knocks Michael van Gerwen out of Grand Slam

Luke Humphries kept his cool to defeat Michael van Gerwen 16-10 to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. Van Gerwen had impressed in his win over Josh Rock in the last round, but some wayward finishing during the opening legs saw Humphries, who settled to hit four 180s, lead 3-2 at the interval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy