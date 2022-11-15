﻿Police are responding to reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on ﻿William Howard Taft Road and Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills

Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End
CINCINNATI — Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash on William Howard Taft in East Walnut Hills, minor injury.
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on William Howard Taft in East Walnut Hills, minor injury. Driver struck a parked vehicle, debris in roadway. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Interstate 75 northbound near Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Report of a crash on Interstate 75 northbound near Fort Mitchell, SUV hit the wall, now sideways in a lane of traffic, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township
MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on St Clair Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on St Clair Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving school bus in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus and a truck at 4666 Rapid Run Road, no injuries. The vehicle struck the stop arm on the bus. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Fairfield; lockdown lifted at nearby schools
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Fairfield on Friday. It happened around 8:50 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive. Officers at the scene found a male victim that had been shot....
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Northwest Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at NW Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Norwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Norwood Saturday morning. According to Norwood police the crash happened on Sherman Avenue and Victory Parkway around 2 a.m. One person went to the hospital in serious condition and the other two have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
