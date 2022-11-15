ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township

MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield police arrest man after injuring 1 in shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield police say a man has been arrested following a shooting Friday morningthat placed schools near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive on lockdown. Police say 23-year-old Oscar Luis Torres Ramos has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after shooting a 22-year-old man Friday morning. Officials...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

3 people hospitalized after crash in Norwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Norwood Saturday morning. According to Norwood police the crash happened on Sherman Avenue and Victory Parkway around 2 a.m. One person went to the hospital in serious condition and the other two have...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injury on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with unspecified injury near BP at 7230 Turfway Road in Florence. Driver of one vehicle can't get door open. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving school bus in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus and a truck at 4666 Rapid Run Road, no injuries. The vehicle struck the stop arm on the bus. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy