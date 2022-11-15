Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End
CINCINNATI — Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End.
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Fairfield; lockdown lifted at nearby schools
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Fairfield on Friday. It happened around 8:50 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive. Officers at the scene found a male victim that had been shot.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence.
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township
MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township.
WLWT 5
Fairfield police arrest man after injuring 1 in shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield police say a man has been arrested following a shooting Friday morning that placed schools near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive on lockdown. Police say 23-year-old Oscar Luis Torres Ramos has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after shooting a 22-year-old man Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Paradrome Street in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Paradrome Street in Mount Adams.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village.
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Norwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Norwood Saturday morning. According to Norwood police the crash happened on Sherman Avenue and Victory Parkway around 2 a.m. One person went to the hospital in serious condition and the other two have
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Interstate 75 northbound near Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Report of a crash on Interstate 75 northbound near Fort Mitchell, SUV hit the wall, now sideways in a lane of traffic, unknown injuries.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Northwest Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at NW Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injury on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with unspecified injury near BP at 7230 Turfway Road in Florence. Driver of one vehicle can't get door open.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving school bus in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus and a truck at 4666 Rapid Run Road, no injuries. The vehicle struck the stop arm on the bus.
