2 books removed from Dearborn schools • Dixon and DePerno eye GOP chair • Student arrested after threat

Feds bust 2 doctors, 4 others accused of running $2.6 million illegal opioid distribution ring in Metro Detroit
A total of six suspects, including two doctors and operators of three pain clinics in Metro Detroit, were charged with conspiring to illegally distribute over 500,000 opioid pills worth millions of dollars, federal agents announced Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Lawsuit claims Black students disadvantaged from transfer rules by Archdiocese of Detroit
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Attorney Jon Marko is crying foul over what he calls a racially discriminatory rule at the Catholic High School League and Archdiocese of Detroit. "This is Jim Crow-type stuff. They have no place in Michigan in 2022," he said. Marko says the rule puts transfer students...
fox2detroit.com
'Onto 2024;' Macomb GOP reelects chairman as state party leadership power struggle brews
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite the midterms ending only a week ago, it's the 2024 general election that many are now looking toward. In their first meeting following a bruising 2022 Midterm election, the Republican Party in Macomb County reelected Mark Forton as the chairman. With Democrats sweeping...
Detroit News
Mistrial declared in murder case against accused Seven Mile Bloods leader Arnold
Detroit — A federal judge Friday declared a mistrial in the homicide case against Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists. Jurors deliberated parts...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn resident donates $2,500 for police K-9s after department doesn't win grant
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - The Dearborn Police Department was in a contest for a grant that would support its K-9 department but unfortunately did not win. While the contest was ongoing, the department said a resident, Ahmad Nehme, reached out and said he would donate $2,500 if the department didn't receive the grant.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend's dog arrested, charged
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend's dog then sending her videos of him abusing the animal is facing charges. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building, and one count of stalking. Holley received a $200,000 cash/surety bond. He was also arraigned on an outstanding 2019 warrant and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond on that case.
fox2detroit.com
Campus Martius curfew for minors begins at 8 p.m. Friday for Detroit Tree Lighting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police will be enforcing a curfew at the Tree Lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until midnight. Beginning at 8 p.m., all people 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult who is older than 21 to attend the event. There are exceptions for minors traveling to and from work, school, church, or other organized activities.
HometownLife.com
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
fox2detroit.com
Father charged after argument with son leads to stabbing in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his son during an argument in Eastpointe on Wednesday. Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, and his 35-year-old son, Vince, had a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight at a home in the 24000 block of Kelly Road, authorities said. During that fight, Mayack is accused of grabbing a knife and stabbing his son in the head and abdomen.
fox2detroit.com
Few details in mysterious discovery of skeleton in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is trying to identify the skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area of Southwest Detroit in early November but they have very few details aside from the personal items the man was wearing. According to Detroit Police, someone walking...
fox2detroit.com
Family begs for answers after transgender woman murdered in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hayden Davis was found shot to death on Detroit's west side on July 15. Four months later, her family is begging for answers. "I ask the public to speak up because you know who this person is," her mother Tabitha Dudley Nahabedian said. "I'm also angry at the fact that trans women are being murdered in the city of Detroit. This needs to stop."
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
Social media threat with photo of AK-47 style weapon forces closure of schools in Taylor
Classes are cancelled Wednesday for students at multiple schools Downriver after a threatening post circulating on social media depicting a weapon came to the attention of school officials and law enforcement late last night.
Detroit News
Black market cough syrup sales bring millions for Metro Detroit pharmacist, feds say
A Dearborn pharmacist made millions of dollars selling to drug dealers black-market prescription cough syrup, a key ingredient in sizzurp, a powerful drink favored by rappers and gangsters, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Zaman Alshafey is portrayed as a sizzurp king of Metro Detroit in the 20-count indictment...
fox2detroit.com
2 shot in downtown Detroit in separate incidents including 15-year-old near Campus Martius
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were shot in a pair of incidents - including a 15-year-old hit in the neck in downtown Detroit near Campus Martius. Detroit Police Chief James White said the teen boy was wounded near Campus Martius and a second person was shot in the leg in front of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1218 Randolph Street, in a separate - but connected - incident.
fox2detroit.com
Mural unveiled at Joe Louis Greenway connection in Hamtramck
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway will connect Detroit to four other cities including Hamtramck - and on Thursday FOX 2 cameras captured the progress that’s being made there in Hamtramck. The presentation included an unveiling of a new mural celebrating Joe Louis. Mural artist Habacuc...
ClickOnDetroit.com
8 from Detroit, Warren steal checks sent to businesses by creating fake companies with similar names
DETROIT – Seven Detroit residents and a Warren man have been charged for stealing checks mailed to businesses by setting up bank accounts for fake companies with similar-sounding names and depositing checks into those accounts. All eight people were indicted by a grand jury for the scheme: Kevin Jones,...
