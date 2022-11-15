ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

2 books removed from Dearborn schools • Dixon and DePerno eye GOP chair • Student arrested after threat

By Robin Murdoch
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend's dog arrested, charged

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend's dog then sending her videos of him abusing the animal is facing charges. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of first-degree killing/torturing of animals, one count of larceny in a building, and one count of stalking. Holley received a $200,000 cash/surety bond. He was also arraigned on an outstanding 2019 warrant and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond on that case.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Campus Martius curfew for minors begins at 8 p.m. Friday for Detroit Tree Lighting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police will be enforcing a curfew at the Tree Lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until midnight. Beginning at 8 p.m., all people 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult who is older than 21 to attend the event. There are exceptions for minors traveling to and from work, school, church, or other organized activities.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Father charged after argument with son leads to stabbing in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his son during an argument in Eastpointe on Wednesday. Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, and his 35-year-old son, Vince, had a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight at a home in the 24000 block of Kelly Road, authorities said. During that fight, Mayack is accused of grabbing a knife and stabbing his son in the head and abdomen.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Few details in mysterious discovery of skeleton in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is trying to identify the skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area of Southwest Detroit in early November but they have very few details aside from the personal items the man was wearing. According to Detroit Police, someone walking...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family begs for answers after transgender woman murdered in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hayden Davis was found shot to death on Detroit's west side on July 15. Four months later, her family is begging for answers. "I ask the public to speak up because you know who this person is," her mother Tabitha Dudley Nahabedian said. "I'm also angry at the fact that trans women are being murdered in the city of Detroit. This needs to stop."
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mural unveiled at Joe Louis Greenway connection in Hamtramck

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway will connect Detroit to four other cities including Hamtramck - and on Thursday FOX 2 cameras captured the progress that’s being made there in Hamtramck. The presentation included an unveiling of a new mural celebrating Joe Louis. Mural artist Habacuc...
HAMTRAMCK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy