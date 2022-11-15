ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri releases October 2022 jobs report

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 4,600 jobs from September 2022 to October 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by two-tenths of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 3,500 jobs and government employment increased by 1,100 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Attorney General obtains $2.5 Million grant to continue SAFE Kit initiative

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Thursday that his office has received a third federal grant from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, with this grant totaling $2.5 million. The grant will allow the Attorney General’s Office to continue its work on the SAFE Kit Initiative, which aims to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
MISSOURI STATE
Show-Me Zero fatality reduction effort continues

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation continue a special education and enforcement campaign titled, “Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort,” aimed at reducing fatalities on Missouri’s highways. This campaign which began in April 2022, shines a light on drivers who are impaired, distracted, and driving above the posted speed limit. It also focuses on seat belt use.
MISSOURI STATE
Public invited to discuss priority unfunded transportation needs

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s transportation system is a tremendous asset including 33,825 miles of roads and 10,387 bridges. The system ranks among the largest for any state in the nation. The Missouri Department of Transportation working with its statewide regional planning partners has identified $1 billion in annual...
MISSOURI STATE
Snow and ice mean it’s time for ‘Winter Weather – Get it Together’

SPRINGFIELD – With snow and ice touching much of Illinois this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Illinois Tollway are reminding the public that it’s time for “Winter Weather – Get it Together.”. Because of the nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers...
ILLINOIS STATE

