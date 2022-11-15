JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation continue a special education and enforcement campaign titled, “Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort,” aimed at reducing fatalities on Missouri’s highways. This campaign which began in April 2022, shines a light on drivers who are impaired, distracted, and driving above the posted speed limit. It also focuses on seat belt use.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO