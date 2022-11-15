Read full article on original website
Public comments sought on draft Recreation Management Plan for land in Edwards
Draft Plan Creates Public Recreational Opportunities on Easement Lands. DEC is seeking public comment on a draft recreation management plan (RMP) for the Western Lassiter Conservation Easements, in the town of Edwards, St. Lawrence County. The Western Lassiter Conservation Easement RMP consists of the 1,336-acre Beers Lot Conservation Easement and the 834-acre Pine Hill Conservation Easement. The public comment period on the draft RMP is open until Nov. 30.
Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition honors Rural Health Champions, Julie Cooke and Jerome James
SARANAC LAKE — The North Country Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition is honoring two Rural Health Champions for this year’s National Rural Health Day: Julie Cooke and Jerome James. National Rural Health Day, held this year on Nov. 17, honors the selfless, community-minded and determined spirit that prevails in...
APIPP and its Partners Release Invasive Species Strategic Plan for 2023-2027, Year-End Meeting Set for Dec. 1
ADIRONDACKS —The Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP) and its partners have charted a course for the next five years. The “Adirondack Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) Strategic Plan 2023–2027” outlines how APIPP and its partners will minimize the impact of invasive species on the Adirondack region’s communities, lands and waters.
