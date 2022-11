LYNN – Senior place kicker Matt Guidebeck sailed a 39 yard field goal attempt long, high, and true with no time remaining in the 4th quarter to propel the North Reading Hornets (10-1) to a 32-29 win over the Bishop Fenwick Crusaders (9-2). Fenwick junior running back Anthony Nichols‘ 1 yard plunge for a touchdown that finished off a 15-play, 80-yard drive pulled the Crusaders into a 29-all tie with just 33 seconds left in regulation before Guidebeck’s heroics.

NORTH READING, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO