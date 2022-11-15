ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

Bill would make Chesapeake Bay a National Recreation Area

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation on Monday announced legislation that would make parts of the Chesapeake Bay a National Recreation Area, under the management of the National Park Service, and the public is being invited to comment. The initial four sites that would be managed by the NPS are...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Experience the birding boom in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — An old-school hobby is making a comeback and it's popular in the D.C. region. Birding is a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family with little investment. You don't have to drive far from home to plan birding trips. We asked Tykee James, the president of the D.C. Audubon Society why he loves birding.
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF

Couple sentenced for espionage in West Virginia

WASHINGTON — Sentencing involving a Maryland man and his wife in a nuclear espionage incident in West Virginia happened Wednesday. The couple was tried in connection to charges of conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Swimming Holes in Maryland

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI3x0J4dNo4&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Swimming holes are the epitome of a small-town summer, thanks to Maryland’s varied geography. These serene areas are wonderful for a day trip with your family and friends. On a hot day, Cunningham Falls, one of Maryland’s well-known summer swimming spots, is frequently filled with people. Why...
MARYLAND STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Capito: Leadership role will benefit West Virginia

Outside the spotlight but always working, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has for years now done what she was elected by the people of West Virginia to do. On Wednesday, that diligence was rewarded when she became the fifth-ranked Republican in the Senate — becoming the vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference and a member of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership team.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Senator Warner votes to end emergency declaration for COVID

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senate lawmakers voted this week to end the emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in contrast with the World Health Organization, which does not consider the pandemic to be over. Virginia Senator Mark Warner says it’s time to start turning the page. He was...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy