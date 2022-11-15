Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Maryland’s governor calls FBI HQ selection process ‘outrageous and disappointing’
The General Services Administration quietly made public the process it will use to score the three sites competing for the new FBI headquarters complex last month, and it probably astonished local, state and congressional leaders when they saw it. Now, with a final decision imminent, local leaders are speaking out...
WTOP
Bill would make Chesapeake Bay a National Recreation Area
Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation on Monday announced legislation that would make parts of the Chesapeake Bay a National Recreation Area, under the management of the National Park Service, and the public is being invited to comment. The initial four sites that would be managed by the NPS are...
Chesapeake National Recreation Area one step closer as Maryland legislators announce they’ve drafted legislation
A vision for the Chesapeake Bay area to have a National Park Service designation is one step closer to reality Monday, as Maryland congressional leaders announced they have drafted legislation for the proposal. The Chesapeake National Recreation Area, as it would be known, could unify a number of existing parks...
Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Experience the birding boom in DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — An old-school hobby is making a comeback and it's popular in the D.C. region. Birding is a great way to spend time outdoors with friends and family with little investment. You don't have to drive far from home to plan birding trips. We asked Tykee James, the president of the D.C. Audubon Society why he loves birding.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Pushes ‘Racist’ K-5 Curriculum That Excludes MLK And Slavery
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has unveiled a new draft policy to update the standards for educators to teach history in Virginia classrooms. Critics say it's "racist." The post Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Pushes ‘Racist’ K-5 Curriculum That Excludes MLK And Slavery appeared first on NewsOne.
WTRF
Couple sentenced for espionage in West Virginia
WASHINGTON — Sentencing involving a Maryland man and his wife in a nuclear espionage incident in West Virginia happened Wednesday. The couple was tried in connection to charges of conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to...
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Swimming Holes in Maryland
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI3x0J4dNo4&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Swimming holes are the epitome of a small-town summer, thanks to Maryland’s varied geography. These serene areas are wonderful for a day trip with your family and friends. On a hot day, Cunningham Falls, one of Maryland’s well-known summer swimming spots, is frequently filled with people. Why...
With new standards draft, critics say Virginia's Youngkin wants to rewrite history
A number of cultural groups, historians and Virginia residents are sounding the alarm about a number of historical inaccuracies and oversights on the for K-12 education in the state proposed late last week by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Chief among their frustrations was the draft’s omission of teaching about the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Capito: Leadership role will benefit West Virginia
Outside the spotlight but always working, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has for years now done what she was elected by the people of West Virginia to do. On Wednesday, that diligence was rewarded when she became the fifth-ranked Republican in the Senate — becoming the vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference and a member of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership team.
NBC 29 News
Senator Warner votes to end emergency declaration for COVID
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senate lawmakers voted this week to end the emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in contrast with the World Health Organization, which does not consider the pandemic to be over. Virginia Senator Mark Warner says it’s time to start turning the page. He was...
Comments / 1