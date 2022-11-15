Outside the spotlight but always working, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has for years now done what she was elected by the people of West Virginia to do. On Wednesday, that diligence was rewarded when she became the fifth-ranked Republican in the Senate — becoming the vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference and a member of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership team.

