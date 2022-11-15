ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter

The electrical grid that covers Kansas and western Missouri is expected to have plenty of power to keep up with demand this winter. But in the event of severe weather, the St. Louis area could be at risk.  The North American Electric Reliability Corporation released its winter outlook Thursday assessing potential vulnerabilities to the grid. […] The post Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
LANE COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Pledges Focus on Water

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of...
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Kansas Baseball Announces Addition of 13 Signees

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Head coach Dan Fitzgerald announced the addition of 13 signees to the 2023 recruiting class. The first recruiting class for Fitzgerald and his staff features eight junior-college transfers and five high school recruits. “We are really excited about our recruiting class,” Fitzgerald said. “We feel like...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years

Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
ksal.com

Kansas Suppliers Power Artemis Rocket

The success of the Artemis I rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center is good news for over a dozen businesses who are suppliers for the project. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is the lead Republican on a legislative subcommittee which has jurisdiction over NASA. “Congratulations to NASA and Kansas suppliers...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs

TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
KANSAS STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Predictions for sub-state games in Kansas High School football

For the playoffs, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, is continuing his high school football picks even though all Butler county teams have been eliminated. Of note: These predicted scores are not an indication of any defensive or offensive abilities. They’re just a score. Really, the win or...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake

CLARK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, an employee at Clark County Lake reported a rockslide had impacted a Kansas highway. KDOT...
CLARK COUNTY, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling

KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Gas Service customers to pay more on monthly bills starting in December

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service customers will see a separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” on their billing statements. KGS said the new line comes from the “extraordinary costs” incurred to provide natural gas service to homes and businesses during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy