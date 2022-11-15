Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Wichita Eagle
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
KWCH.com
Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter
The electrical grid that covers Kansas and western Missouri is expected to have plenty of power to keep up with demand this winter. But in the event of severe weather, the St. Louis area could be at risk. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation released its winter outlook Thursday assessing potential vulnerabilities to the grid. […] The post Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope
LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Pledges Focus on Water
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of...
ksal.com
Kansas Baseball Announces Addition of 13 Signees
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Head coach Dan Fitzgerald announced the addition of 13 signees to the 2023 recruiting class. The first recruiting class for Fitzgerald and his staff features eight junior-college transfers and five high school recruits. “We are really excited about our recruiting class,” Fitzgerald said. “We feel like...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
ksal.com
Kansas Suppliers Power Artemis Rocket
The success of the Artemis I rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center is good news for over a dozen businesses who are suppliers for the project. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is the lead Republican on a legislative subcommittee which has jurisdiction over NASA. “Congratulations to NASA and Kansas suppliers...
KWCH.com
Experts predict steady home prices in Kansas despite fears of falling elsewhere
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been an interesting 2022 for homebuyers. This summer, mortgage rates shot up leading to softening demand. Boone Downing with Keller Williams said he just sold a home in west Wichita. Despite rising interest rates, it took him less than a week to sell. Three days to be exact.
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
fourstateshomepage.com
Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs
TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Predictions for sub-state games in Kansas High School football
For the playoffs, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, is continuing his high school football picks even though all Butler county teams have been eliminated. Of note: These predicted scores are not an indication of any defensive or offensive abilities. They’re just a score. Really, the win or...
WIBW
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
CLARK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, an employee at Clark County Lake reported a rockslide had impacted a Kansas highway. KDOT...
columbusnews-report.com
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
Southwest Kansas blanketed with snow
Much of Kansas has received at least some snowfall. Depths of 4 inches are common in southwest Kansas, with a 5-inch reading at Satanta in Haskell County. Wichita has recorded four-tenths of an inch
Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
KWCH.com
Kansas Gas Service customers to pay more on monthly bills starting in December
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service customers will see a separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” on their billing statements. KGS said the new line comes from the “extraordinary costs” incurred to provide natural gas service to homes and businesses during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
