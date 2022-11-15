New Jersey Could Bring Back Bear Hunt

New Jersey’s Fish and Game Council on Tuesday is expected to approve bringing back the state’s bear hunt.

It would begin in December as part of an effort to deal with an increase in the black bear population.Governor Phil Murphy has opposed the bear hunt, but now says it’s necessary.

“Every New Jerseyan deserves to live in communities in which their children, families, and property are protected from harm, and while I committed to ending the bear hunt, the data demands that we act now to prevent tragic bear-human interactions,” Murphy said in a statement.

He said nonlethal strategies are not enough to stop the increasing bear population.

