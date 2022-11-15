Read full article on original website
Paulina Porizkova, 57, Opens Up About ‘Trying to Represent a Woman My Age’
Paulina Porizkova says she hopes to “represent a woman” her age by posting filter-free photos. The 57-year-old opened up in a new interview on Red Table Talk about the pushback she still gets on social media for embracing her age. The model admitted she still feels very insecure...
Paulina Porizkova, 57, Shares Raw Makeup-Free Selfie in Honor of ‘No Filter’ Book Release
Paulina Porikzova posted a makeup-free selfie to share big feelings on her memoir’s launch day. After giving various press interviews to promote the book, she’s displeased with how some of them portrayed her marriage to Ric Ocasek. “If you want to know the complexities of a marriage, read...
Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Leads, ‘The Menu’ and ‘The Chosen’ Feast While ‘She Said’ Bombs
There’s major drama happening at the pre-Thanksgiving box office. As expected, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with a relatively sturdy $67.3 million for a 10-day domestic total of nearly $290 million. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole had hoped to clear $70 million in its sophomore outing but fell a bit more than expected, or 63 percent.More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Themes of 'Wakanda Forever'Ruth E. Carter on Designing 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's' 2,100 Costumes and Its New "Latino-Future" StyleDominique Crenn on Making Onscreen Haute Cuisine for 'The Menu' Still, it isn’t...
Sam Smith Revealed Their Most Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News
Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
Kate Hudson and Mom Goldie Hawn Sparkle on the Red Carpet at the ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn stunned on the Glass Onion premiere red carpet. Hawn attended in support of her daughter, Kate Hudson’s, role in the upcoming film. They wore dazzling outfits and had fun with adorable poses. Unlike the plot of Kate Hudson’s latest film, her glowing confidence is...
Oprah Shares Her Favorite Eyeshadow Palette That Takes ‘the Guesswork Out of Makeup’
Oprah Winfrey revealed the eye shadow palette she loves. The 67-year-old swears by Laura Geller’s Party in a Palette. “Her latest palettes take the guesswork out of makeup,” she writes in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022. From her charitable work to everyday style choices, we’re constantly influenced by...
