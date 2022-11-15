ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

4d ago

I remember Tarver’s involvement with the gaming licenses for the boats when they came. Wasn’t he indicted along with old Edwards and a bunch of business men in 1999?

4
 

KSLA

Shreveport council candidate files lawsuit against election leaders

SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2nd Circuit: Shreveport owes city marshal more money

SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport owes the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office more money. That’s the decision Thursday of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in an opinion that orders the city of Shreveport to pay the marshal’s office almost $4.6 million to cover operations and expenses of his office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Miller County offices impacted by cyber attack

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A cyber-attack is causing county offices across the state of Arkansas to go offline or temporarily close. The breach happened about two weeks ago. There's 55 counties in Arkansas that were impacted by this ransomware attack. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems for...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Spirit of the Game: Haughton High School

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Haughton High School Friday morning for the Spirit of the Game. Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights Show.
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas

People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Miller County’s courthouse office mainframe attacked by ransomware

Miller County, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Miller County Judge, Cathy Hardin Harrison, the county’s mainframe was attacked by ransomware, affecting about 55 counties. On Nov. 15, Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison made a post on Facebook regarding the ransomware attack on Miller County’s mainframe. Accordingly, 55 counties have been affected by the attack. Harrison says the Arkansas Information Systems (AIS) came in and wiped two computers in the county treasury, county clerk, and county judges’ office.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktalnews.com

SPD investigating former Shreveport Economic Development Director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police confirm an investigation is underway involving former Shreveport Director of Economic Development Drew Mouton. A spokesperson for the police department says the investigation was prompted by allegations brought to its attention regarding Mouton, but they will not confirm the nature of the allegations or potential charges. Sources tell NBC 6 News the allegations are criminal in nature.
SHREVEPORT, LA

