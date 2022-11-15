Forget the Amazon Echo – this UK-designed smart speaker is much cooler

When it comes to the best smart speakers , most devices follow the same design aesthetic. It's sleek and modern, but with that comes an air of coldness. There's a distinct lack of buttons on display, with AI voice assistants taking care of the parameter-adjusting duties.

That's why the BoomBocs STUDIO is such a welcome departure. This is unashamedly old-school, with a retro design that screams "I was born in the wrong era." The BoomBocs STUDIO comes coated in a range of colours from the respectably bland (Black and White), through the quirky but passable (Orange), and on to the bright, bold and brilliant (Pink and Green). It's angular and sharp, without looking out of place.

And it should have some serious music listening chops, too. BoomBocs' founder, Jonny Williams, is a well-respected front-of-house engineer. With a CV that boasts names like Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, and Rita Ora, you can be certain that Jonny knows a thing or two about what sounds good.

That knowledge and passion has gone right into the design of the BoomBocs STUDIO. You get a dual-speaker design, tuned to sound as good as a small speaker possibly can. Everything can be controlled via the top panel, with a 2.4-inch LCD display giving you access to all the information you need. There are two large dials on either side – the left controls volume while the right is for navigation – with preset selection and playback controls handled on the top and bottom.

You can connect via WiFi or Bluetooth, and the BoomBocs STUDIO's internal battery is good for up to 15 hours of playback. That could well make it a hot pick for our Best Bluetooth speaker guide. Connection happens through the UNDOK app, which enables you to control everything from the top panel and more, including equalisation parameters, to really tune the speaker to your space.

All in all, I think this looks like a great portable speaker. It's compact and fun, and I can see these being a hit for summer singalongs. I can't wait to get my hands on one to see how good it sounds.

Having spent over 10 years in the music industry, it's so refreshing to see a product designed by someone with truly stellar credentials that doesn't take itself too seriously. That combo could be the winning ticket.

The BoomBocs STUDIO is available right now from the BoomBocs website , and you can snag it for just £129 for a limited time.