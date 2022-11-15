Read full article on original website
Research by United Way of NWLA shows veterans suffer financial hardships
Shreveport City Council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the candidates who ran for the Shreveport City Council District B seat has now filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the Nov. 8 election. James Carstensen, a Republican, ran against the following other candidates:. Gary Brooks (D) Craig Lee (I) Mavice Thigpen (D)
Shreveport council candidate files lawsuit against election leaders
Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Real Time Crime Center was created in 2021 in an effort to allow multiple agencies access to a central network of cameras that they could use to respond to emergencies or crime. At this time, the center is overseen by the city of Shreveport’s Chief...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
SBA coming to ArkLaTex for tornado aid
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission offering warm place to sleep for those in need
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every time the weather turns cold, our attention turns to people who don’t have access to heat. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission says they treat these temperatures as a “red alert” situation and offer a warm place for people to spend the night. ”Anytime...
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
Furry Friends Friday: Baby bear Andy comes dressed up to meet KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An adorable little teddy bear puppy has come to visit KSLA from Parish Paws. On Nov. 18, adorable pup Andy was a little grouchy being dressed up as a teddy bear for his visit to KSLA, even then he is still well-behaved. Andy was born in...
SBA centers opening in east Texas, SW Okla. to help with tornado recovery efforts
(KSLA) - Federal help is on the way for residents affected by the tornadoes that blew through the area earlier in November. [At least 8 tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during storms Friday evening]. Low interest disaster loans are available to Texas and Oklahoma businesses and residents. The area...
Moms on a Mission seeking help providing Christmas gifts for 9 children of slain woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nine children in the ArkLaTex will be without their mother again this Christmas, after she was fatally shot on Easter in 2021. Jalecia Jennings was shot and killed after an argument in a parking lot on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. This year, the nonprofit group Moms...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
Vacant multi-story building catches fire near downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a tall multi-story building that caught fire again near downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 19, at 9:25 a.m., SFD responded to a building on the corner of Linwood Avenue and Texas Street. When firefighters arrived, they discovered multiple fires in the building. SFD was able to get on the scene by 9:30 a.m. and get the fires under control by 9:48 a.m.
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
LSUHS researchers looking for people to help them develop a better flu vaccine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Researchers at LSU Health Shreveport are looking for people to help them develop a better flu vaccine. Until mid-December, they are enrolling participants in a Phase 3 clinical trial to compare the effectiveness of the standard flu vaccine to an investigational mRNA flu vaccine. FULL...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
MAKING ENDS MEET: Last minute Thanksgiving savings tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. If you haven’t started planning yet, don’t panic! We’ve got some quick tips that can guarantee your turkey day will be tasty and delicious.
