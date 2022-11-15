ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Shreveport council candidate files lawsuit against election leaders

Carstensen is alleging the election results are not accurate.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SBA coming to ArkLaTex for tornado aid

SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Vacant multi-story building catches fire near downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a tall multi-story building that caught fire again near downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 19, at 9:25 a.m., SFD responded to a building on the corner of Linwood Avenue and Texas Street. When firefighters arrived, they discovered multiple fires in the building. SFD was able to get on the scene by 9:30 a.m. and get the fires under control by 9:48 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

MAKING ENDS MEET: Last minute Thanksgiving savings tips

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. If you haven’t started planning yet, don’t panic! We’ve got some quick tips that can guarantee your turkey day will be tasty and delicious.
SHREVEPORT, LA

