SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been an active few days around Mid-Michigan and it won’t be slowing down just yet. We still have a few more rounds of snow to get through, but we’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. And of course, that light is reserved for those who aren’t a fan of this kind of thing, since many others are this time of year!

