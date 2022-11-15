Read full article on original website
Two more rounds of snow before a break
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been an active few days around Mid-Michigan and it won’t be slowing down just yet. We still have a few more rounds of snow to get through, but we’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. And of course, that light is reserved for those who aren’t a fan of this kind of thing, since many others are this time of year!
Repeat weather Friday with snowy stretch ending Saturday night
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had slick conditions so far this Friday, and snow stays in the forecast through Saturday night. We’re then expecting some quieter weather to close out the weekend and start next week. Before then, it will still be quite cold this weekend with the coldest temperatures we’ve experienced of the season so far.
Coldest air of the season this weekend, some snow showers Saturday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its was a busy wintry week this past week with numerous days with falling snow. Luckily for us, we had a lot of snow fall but due to temperatures being a bit warm, it wasn’t able to stick very well until late Thursday and Friday. This morning temperatures are sitting in the low 20s with wind chills around and below 10 degrees.
