Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia attacks ‘playing with fire’, UN warns; negotiating would be capitulation, Ukraine adviser says
UN nuclear watchdog condemns attack on Russian-controlled nuclear plant; Mykhaylo Podolyak says ‘bizarre’ to negotiate after recent military victories
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
The Turkish Defense Ministry says it has launched airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups Ankara holds responsible for last week's bomb attack in Istanbul
Opinion: It’s time for Chuck Grassley to support the Afghan Adjustment Act
In the more than 14 months since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, many communities and organizations in the U.S. — including in Iowa — have welcomed our Afghan allies as they make a new life in a new country. I am disappointed that Sen. Chuck Grassley is not doing his part to continue that welcome. Grassley has refused to support the Senate version of the Afghan Adjustment Act. After strict vetting, this bill would give our resettled allies a certain future here. Our country made promises to our Afghan allies that we must keep. ...
Comments / 0