Luxury as a currency: how the luxury resale market has evolved as an investment vehicle
Despite currently bleak economic prospects, the resale market is only on the rise, with a slew of recent reports finding that consumers are showing a tendency towards secondhand and pre-loved purchases in light of rising costs and tightened budgets. A similar attitude was adopted by that of The Business of...
Swiss brand On ups full-year outlook on strong Q3 sales
Swiss performance brand On has upped its full-year guidance following a jump in sales in the third quarter of the year. The Zürich-based company, which floated on the New York Stock Exchange last September, made net sales of 328 million Swiss francs (CHF) in the three months to September 30, up 50.4 percent from a year earlier.
Is Europe the best place to buy luxury goods?
The strong dollar has meant Europe is the best place to buy luxury goods, as equal pricing strategies in global markets has proven not to work after the pandemic, along with current currency fluctuations. In Milan and Paris, two of Europe’s capitals for fashion and luxury goods, American tourists are...
