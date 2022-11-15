ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Is Sheila’s Daughter Coming Back?

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) loves causing destruction for everyone on The Bold and the Beautiful . Lately, most of her scheming revolves around her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). But could one of her daughters return to shake things up?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoaV9_0jBNSAmA00
The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ hints that Sheila Carter’s daughter could return

Sheila’s primary focus is on her son Finn; however, the notorious villain has four other children . There are her daughters, Mary Warwick (Courtnee Draper) and Diana Carter. Then there are her twins, Daisy and Ryder Callahan, from her days on The Young and the Restless .

The whereabouts of her other kids remain a mystery, and they should make an appearance on the show. A recent discussion has sparked speculation that one of Sheila’s daughters could return. According to Soaps.com , during Nov. 1 episode Finn and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had a conversation about siblings.

The doctor replied he missed out on having siblings; however, he has three sisters and two brothers. While Finn and Steffy’s conversation may not mean anything, it opens up the possibility of Sheila’s offspring returning.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Is Sheila Really Finn’s Mother?

Mary Warwick and Diana Carter are two of Sheila Carter’s daughters

During her 30-year run on The Bold and the Beautiful , Sheila became a mother to two daughters. Her first daughter Mary was born in 1997 during Sheila’s relationship with ex-husband James Warwick (Ian Buchanan). After Sheila and James divorced, she shot Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), then fled with Mary.

In 2002, a teenage Mary returned and developed a crush on Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). Sheila secretly plotted to help her daughter snag Rick so Sheila could worm her way back into the Forrester family. However, Sheila’s scheme was busted, and she was later arrested for shooting Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Disgusted y her mother’s actions, Mary cut ties with Sheila.

Sheila’s other daughter Diana was conceived during a brief romance with Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo). Diana’s only appearance came in 2003 when she was an infant. After Sheila kidnapped his sons Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Nick Marone (Jack Wagner), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Massimo came to their rescue.

However, Sheila had a trump card. She revealed Diana to Massimo, claiming she was their daughter. When Massimo attempted to have Sheila arrested, she escaped with Diana during the melee, and the child hasn’t been seen since.

Could one of the women return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Sheila’s daughters are long overdue for a return to The Bold and the Beautiful . Given the latest developments in Sheila’s storyline, including her death, Mary or Diana should come to town. Although Mary and Sheila were estranged, in 2017, she implied she was back on speaking terms with her daughter.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Wonder if Sheila Can Change

Mary could return to town seeking answers about Sheila’s death . It’d also allow her to meet her brother Finn. The two have much to bond over with their complicated feelings and history with their mother.

Diana’s return could start like Mary’s, with her meeting Finn and mourning Sheila’s death. Aside from Finn, Diana would also meet her other brother Ridge, who’d have unflattering things to say about Sheila. While Diana puts on a good girl act, she could be just as evil as her mother. Diana will prove she’s Sheila’s daughter as she seeks to destroy Finn and the Forresters.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected

The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
SheKnows

Well, Duh: Bold & Beautiful Just Revealed the Identity of Its Dumbest Character

Does it make us an even bigger idiot that we didn’t see it coming?. No one expects the characters on The Bold and the Beautiful to be Mensa members. Heck, we don’t even want them to be. If they were smart enough to not make boneheaded blunder after boneheaded blunder, we wouldn’t get the stunningly messy drama that we do.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’

When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Admits He's Torn-- Carter Enraged Over Bill's Bold Move

Bill professed his love for Brooke, not knowing that Carter was listening at the door.The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 21 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be under fire for his bold move of professing his love to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Bill didn't know that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was listening at the door.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
SheKnows

Days Our Lives’ Latest Exit Makes a Total of Zero Sense

And then there were two? Back over the summer, the second season of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem treated fans to a long overdue Johnson family reunion as the entire clan gathered in Seattle — before being attacked and forcibly separated. We reconnected with the recently departed Lucas...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

225K+
Followers
120K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy