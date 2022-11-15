‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Is Sheila’s Daughter Coming Back?

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) loves causing destruction for everyone on The Bold and the Beautiful . Lately, most of her scheming revolves around her son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). But could one of her daughters return to shake things up?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ hints that Sheila Carter’s daughter could return

Sheila’s primary focus is on her son Finn; however, the notorious villain has four other children . There are her daughters, Mary Warwick (Courtnee Draper) and Diana Carter. Then there are her twins, Daisy and Ryder Callahan, from her days on The Young and the Restless .

The whereabouts of her other kids remain a mystery, and they should make an appearance on the show. A recent discussion has sparked speculation that one of Sheila’s daughters could return. According to Soaps.com , during Nov. 1 episode Finn and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had a conversation about siblings.

The doctor replied he missed out on having siblings; however, he has three sisters and two brothers. While Finn and Steffy’s conversation may not mean anything, it opens up the possibility of Sheila’s offspring returning.

Mary Warwick and Diana Carter are two of Sheila Carter’s daughters

During her 30-year run on The Bold and the Beautiful , Sheila became a mother to two daughters. Her first daughter Mary was born in 1997 during Sheila’s relationship with ex-husband James Warwick (Ian Buchanan). After Sheila and James divorced, she shot Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), then fled with Mary.

In 2002, a teenage Mary returned and developed a crush on Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). Sheila secretly plotted to help her daughter snag Rick so Sheila could worm her way back into the Forrester family. However, Sheila’s scheme was busted, and she was later arrested for shooting Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Disgusted y her mother’s actions, Mary cut ties with Sheila.

Sheila’s other daughter Diana was conceived during a brief romance with Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo). Diana’s only appearance came in 2003 when she was an infant. After Sheila kidnapped his sons Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Nick Marone (Jack Wagner), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Massimo came to their rescue.

However, Sheila had a trump card. She revealed Diana to Massimo, claiming she was their daughter. When Massimo attempted to have Sheila arrested, she escaped with Diana during the melee, and the child hasn’t been seen since.

Could one of the women return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Sheila’s daughters are long overdue for a return to The Bold and the Beautiful . Given the latest developments in Sheila’s storyline, including her death, Mary or Diana should come to town. Although Mary and Sheila were estranged, in 2017, she implied she was back on speaking terms with her daughter.

Mary could return to town seeking answers about Sheila’s death . It’d also allow her to meet her brother Finn. The two have much to bond over with their complicated feelings and history with their mother.

Diana’s return could start like Mary’s, with her meeting Finn and mourning Sheila’s death. Aside from Finn, Diana would also meet her other brother Ridge, who’d have unflattering things to say about Sheila. While Diana puts on a good girl act, she could be just as evil as her mother. Diana will prove she’s Sheila’s daughter as she seeks to destroy Finn and the Forresters.