Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Rogue crosswalk at busy intersection of Capitol Hill removed by SDOT crews

SEATTLE, Wash. — An unauthorized crosswalk was removed in Capitol Hill Wednesday on Harvard Ave and Olive Way. In a statement to KOMO news, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said, "We have heard the message loudly and clearly that the public wants more crossing and safety improvements. We appreciate the passion which has driven someone to paint their own crosswalk, however this is not the right way to voice your desire for change."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle business owner fed up after multiple break-ins

A business owner in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood said he is exhausted after having his store burglarized again and again, “I can’t afford to keep doing this,” he said. Kevin Rinderle, owner of Yukon Trading Company, spent most of Wednesday with a security company, turning his store...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

New wrinkle in Seattle's budget debate: Who should run parking enforcement?

The forecasted budget deficit for the city of Seattle grew in the last few weeks to more than $140 million and is now heating up budget talks. “We are trying to take down the temperature and equalize some of these broader policy discussions,” said Seattle Councilmember, Teresa Mosqueda, chair of the Select Budget Committee.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man attempts Tacoma carjacking of car in need of jump start

TACOMA, Wash. — A man attempted to steal a car from a person at knife point, unaware that the car needed a jump start, early Thursday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the incident occurred at 2:43 a.m. on the 1700 block of South J Street in Tacoma. A...
TACOMA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Purdy fish passage work delayed until spring

The fish passage project that will close the Highway 302 spur in Purdy has been postponed until early spring, weather permitting, according to state Transportation Department spokeswoman Cara Mitchell. A contractor for the state will swap out an old concrete box culvert for a 77-foot-long bridge where the creek goes...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KOMO News

Trees topple in western Washington as gusty winds move in

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Gusty winds are expected to hit western Washington Thursday and could cause damage and power outages in some areas. “This fair-weather honeymoon won't last forever,” said KOMO News’ Meteorologist Kristin Clark. After over a week of clear skies, western Washington is expected to...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Person found dead in trailer after Auburn fire

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a trailer after a large fire in Auburn early Thursday morning. According to King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Sgt. Corbett Ford, firefighters responded to a fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Ford said the trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Deadly school shooting in Seattle prompts discussion on new safety measures

SEATTLE, Wash. — A search for new measures to improve school security dominated a community discussion Thursday night, following the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School last week. Victoria Beach, chair of the African American Community Advisory Council for the Seatle Police Department, organized the gathering was hopeful students...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Employee shot after interrupting burglary in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An employee responding to the business' alarm was shot by burglars early Thursday in Tacoma. The shooting occurred at 2:59 a.m. on the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Surveillance video of the burglary shows an armed robber shooting an employee after responding to the business alarm.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors describe 'wild' car chase that ended in Federal Way crash

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A "wild" chase ended in a crash that did damage to cars in one North Beacon Hill neighborhood and now residents are voicing their concern. It started in Federal Way Tuesday evening, neighbors said the people crashed near South Winthrop Street and 17th in North Beacon Hill. The car's occupants reportedly bailed out of the car, running in different directions.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

