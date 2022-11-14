College Football Scoreboard: Michigan wins again in Week #11, MSU does too, EMU reaches bowl eligibility, CMU rallies, & WMU drops another one

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Ben VanSumeren plans to forgo final season of eligibility
EAST LANSING – After five seasons in college split between two rival schools, Ben VanSumeren is ready to move on. The Michigan State linebacker has a year of eligibility left but plans on this being his final season with the Spartans as he pursues the NFL. “It went by...
247Sports
Charlotte football hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, per reports
Charlotte football is hiring Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as its next head coach, according to reports Tuesday, including Bruce Feldman. Poggi has worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan since 2021. "Poggi is expected to remain on with the Michigan program for the rest of the Wolverines season,"...
theticketmi.com
Michigan State’s Cal Haladay claims another Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor
For the second consecutive week, Michigan State sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay has been recognized as the Big Ten Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. This season, the native of Pennsylvania has racked up 99 tackles (32 solo) to go with 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. The sophomore is also just five tackles away from 200 for his Spartan career.
MLive.com
Illinois vs. #3 Michigan football predictions & odds: Saturday, 11/19
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines host the Illinois Fighting Illini this Saturday as they look to continue looking strong before their rivalry clash against Ohio...
theticketmi.com
Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard sweep the Big Ten’s weekly basketball honors to start the season
Michigan junior big man Hunter Dickinson and freshman standout Jett Howard have captured the Big Ten Conference’s first weekly basketball honors of the 2022-23 season following the Wolverines’ pair of victories over Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Michigan last week. The 21-year-old Dickinson compiled 53 points and 19...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Michigan State’s art museum is less popular than expected
While a study predicted the museum to attract up to 150,000 visitors each year, It's only seen less than half of that.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
themanchestermirror.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters wrap up first day of firearm deer season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hunters took to the woods Tuesday to bag a buck or doe on the first day of firearm deer hunting season. In Hillsdale County, Jerome’s Country Market saw hunters bring in their kills for a chance at a $1,000 prize for the biggest buck.
Youth headline a successful opening day of firearm deer season in Jackson area
JEROME, MI -- Opening day of the 2022 firearm deer season was headlined with several youth grabbing their first deer. Hunters started trickling in to the Jerome Country Market around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to hang their deer up at the buck pole, or to drop it off for processing.
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
WOOD
Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning
The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
thesuntimesnews.com
Whitetail makes the move to Chelsea
After outgrowing their former space in Dexter, Whitetail design shoppe has found a new home in downtown Chelsea. It’s been over a month now since Whitetail made the move. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up recently with Mary Baude, Whitetail’s owner and principal designer, to talk about the move and how things are going for the full-service interior design firm and retail shop.
Comments / 0