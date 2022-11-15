ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Faith Nicholoson
4d ago

as usual, no names released. The " guest" , really? sure this isn't his first criminal charges . I am sure he will be released with no bail and committing more crimes by the end of this week.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX59

Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape

Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Son speaks out after father beaten to death

Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot in front of downtown hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis’ museum district. According to officials, IMPD was called about a person shot at Washington Street and N. State Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Around the same time, Indiana State Police troopers pulled over a man near W. Washington and N. West […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3-month-old baby, 3-year-old child die in Clay County mobile home fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old girl died in a Brazil mobile home fire Wednesday night, according to the Clay County Coroner Nick French. Athena Holdbrook, 3, and Aries Romine, 3 months old, lived in a mobile home at Northview County Estates in the 3800 block of West State Road 340. That’s about a mile east of Brazil near Northview High School.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Simmons’s Soiree Space

❶ The 3,000-sq.-ft. outdoor-living space has 360-degree views and a hot tub overlooking Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ❷ A family photo taken in Park City. The couple spends quite a bit of time in Utah, where they have a second home. ❸ Liz’s favorite bit of decor. The clay vase, a gift...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Greenwood man dies in Columbus crash

COLUMBUS – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was reported at 7:30 .m., southeast of Columbus. When police arrived...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4. In the first […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

