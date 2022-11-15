The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year

In case you’ve not already heard, God of War Ragnarok is a bit of a masterpiece. It’s a tremendous advancement on its predecessor in many aspects, building on themes, characters, and mechanics in fascinating ways. But while its story and script will always be the shining star in this new narrative-focused era for the series, I’ve found Ragnarok continues to add layers to what I believe is God of War’s secret weapon: its knotty, puzzle-packed level design. It’s a world that takes mathematical problems and asks you not to pull out your calculator, but instead hurl a deadly weapon at high speed and ricochet it around impossible angles. It turns puzzles into power fantasies, and through that makes the quest for its Platinum trophy all the more alluring.

1 DAY AGO