The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
How I Beat Elden Ring's Malenia Using a Dance Pad
Twitch streamer MissMikkaa recently managed to defeat Malenia, considered to be Elden Ring's most difficult boss. And she did it using only a dance pad. Here's how MissMikkaa pulled off this incredible feat.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - Berserker Fight: Skjothendi the Unerring
This video shows you how to defeat the berserker Skjothendi the Unerring in Niflheim. This berserker can only be found after finishing the main story. These Berserker fights are one of God of War: Ragnarok's endgame activities, we recommend not watching this video until you've completed the main story.
IGN
Ova Magica - Official Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Ova Magica is an upcoming game that blends JRPG, farming, and monster-taming genres with life-sim elements. Explore the colorful world of Clover Town, check out gameplay, meet adorable creatures and see how they help you with farming activities and combat in this trailer for the game. Ova Magica will be...
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok's Ending
Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, reacts to God of War Ragnarok's ending. From character deaths, to all the key figures featured in the events of Ragnarok, Jackon uses his Norse mythology expertise to break down what works and what doesn't in the final few scenes of God of War Ragnarök.
IGN
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
IGN
First Look at the Splinter Cell Remake - IGN Daily Fix
Splinter Cell fans today got an unexpected glimpse at the game’s upcoming remake. A new Legacy of Kain game is looking likely after Embracer Group received 100,000 responses to its recent survey asking fans if they wanted more from the franchise. Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet....
IGN
God of War Ragnarok’s Puzzle-Filled Level Design Is a Gift from the Gods
In case you’ve not already heard, God of War Ragnarok is a bit of a masterpiece. It’s a tremendous advancement on its predecessor in many aspects, building on themes, characters, and mechanics in fascinating ways. But while its story and script will always be the shining star in this new narrative-focused era for the series, I’ve found Ragnarok continues to add layers to what I believe is God of War’s secret weapon: its knotty, puzzle-packed level design. It’s a world that takes mathematical problems and asks you not to pull out your calculator, but instead hurl a deadly weapon at high speed and ricochet it around impossible angles. It turns puzzles into power fantasies, and through that makes the quest for its Platinum trophy all the more alluring.
IGN
Papetura - Official Nintendo Switch Reveal Date Trailer
Papetura will be available on Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the game set in a world made entirely out of paper and get ready to help two little creatures, Pape and Tura, whose house is in danger of burning down. Explore the mysterious world shrouded in shadow and light, hand-crafted in its entirety out of paper in this adventure game.
IGN
Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Reportedly Arrested for Insider Trading
Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. As reported by IGN Japan, Naka was arrested by the Special Investigation Department of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office alongside two other former Square Enix employees. He...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Has a Side Quest That Is as Beautiful Tribute to a Developer Who Passed Away
Spoilers for a side quest in God of War Ragnarok are ahead!. God of War Ragnarok has a sidequest that is a beautiful tribute to Jake Snipes, a gameplay programmer at Santa Monica Studio that passed away in 2020. The side quest in question is called Across the Realms, and...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Yellow Stake Locations (Icerend Shrine)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have Ominous Stakes planted all over the Paldea region for players to find. Here are all the Yellow Ominous Stake Locations in Paldea. Collect them all to open the Icerend Shrine in the West Province.
IGN
Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 14 Minutes of PC Gameplay at Max Settings (4K 60FPS)
CPU - 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Don't Include Pokérus
It's seemingly official: Pokérus is gone. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just released on Thursday, but players are already discovering the rare, fictional disease is not present in the new games. Pokérus was first introduced in Gen 2 Pokémon games. The status is essentially a virus; it infects any...
IGN
The 1000th Pokémon Has Been Revealed At Last
At last, Game Freak has done it. As of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet there are now more than 1000 Pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Shield, along with their DLC, brought the total up to 905, and Scarlet and Violet's additions cap the number at a whopping 1008. For those tracking, that's not counting regional variants such as Wooper's new variant in the Paldea region, though it does count new regional evolutions, assuming they have different names than their counterparts elsewhere.
IGN
Jumplight Odyssey - Official Reveal and Story Trailer
Watch the animated reveal trailer for Jumplight Odyssey to learn about the story of this upcoming roguelite colony sim game inspired by genre staples and classic 70s sci-fi anime. Jumplight Odyssey will be released on PC via Steam Early Access in 2023. In Jumplight Odyssey, gather survivors, repair and build...
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
IGN
Arena Breakout - Official Closed Beta Launch Gameplay Trailer
Get another look at Arena Breakout, including gameplay, gear, and more, in this latest trailer for the tactical first-person mobile shooter game. Arena Breakout's Closed Beta test is available now to December 1, 2022.
IGN
How to Upgrade the Blades of Chaos (Chaos Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.
Comments / 0